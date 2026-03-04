The top ten pubs for a Sunday Roast in London have officially been named

You can rely on Brits for many things: a commitment to tea in all weathers, maxxing out an all inclusive buffet at a resort in the Gran Canaria, and always having something to say about the day’s weather. Another thing in our arsenal is the ability to perfect a roast. London is more stuffed than a pig in a blanket with delicious pubs offering up Sunday supplements.

A new survey from property tycoons Barrett London has officially pulled together the top ten rated pubs across the capital to settle the Topjawian argument once and for all. To determine the top ten, Barrett London analysed data from Google Maps API, looking at reviews (which explicitly mentioned Sunday roasts) with a 4.0 rating or higher, taking both sentiment and quantity into account.

Topping the list was Wandsworth’s The Alma with a whopping 98.4 ‘Roast sentiment’ score. The Alma in Wandsworth is a long-standing local favourite with roasts starting at £22 for the standard beef, pork, and chicken offerings. As well as the trifecta of classics, the pub also dishes up a Wild Mushroom and Beetroot Wellington, a Smoked Sirloin, and Braised Lamb Shoulder, as well as a ‘trio-roast’ with beef, porchetta and chicken in case you’re struggling to decide.

(Image credit: The Alma)

Closely behind the winning spot were The Guildford Arms in Greenwich which scored 96.8, and was the only entry from that borough on the list. Islington cleaned up in terms of best borough for roasts, with four entries in the top ten, including The Pig and Butcher in third, The Drapers Arms (4th), Fox & Anchor (5th), and The Tamil Crown which snuck in at 10th place. Also making the list was The Hunter’s Moon in Kensington and Chelsea and The Princess of Shoreditch in Tower Hamlets.

Unsurprisingly, the boroughs joining Islington in the top spots for overall borough rankings were Greenwich, Newham, Kensington and Chelsea, and Lambeth.

The top ten pubs were:

The Alma, Wandsworth The Guildford Arms, Greenwhich The Pig and Butcher, Islington The Drapers Arms, Islington Fox & Anchor, Islington The Hunter’s Moon, Kensington and Chelsea The Princess of Shoreditch, Tower Hamlets The Marlborough, Richmond Upon Thames The Crown - Blackheath, Lewisham The Tamil Crown, Islington

Basically, London has got you covered for wonderful roasts whether you're heading to a mouth-wateringly marvellous listed spot or just your favourite local.





