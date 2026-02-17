London just got a new immersive theatrical experience which puts a detective twist on fairytale classics

Sometimes Fairytales feel a little like fairy-stales as you hear the same stories in just a slightly different adaptation time and time again. London’s latest interactive show is setting this preconception straight, with a muder-mystery true-crime twist on a classic children’s tale. Little Red Riding Hood is getting a sultry film-noir style glow up.

Called Once Upon a Crime, the immersive show gives the audience the power, with real-time voting allowing them to decide the ending.

Rather than the tale you know, the new show brings a gritty noir mystery spin, with scandalous secrets and moral mazes for something a little more unique. Blending the fantastical fairy stories with immersive theatre, the show is a 60-minute spectacle, fast paced and definitely not your normal family friendly field trip. Expect a lot of dark humour, tension, terrifying twists, and a whole load of tricks as Little Red falls under a cloud of suspicion which she will have to argue her way out of.

Fever Once Upon a Crime: The Detective Show with Fairytale Suspects £33 at Fever

Unlike a traditional procedural show where a stoney-faced and usually mustachio’d detective runs through his reasoning before delivering the final verdict, the live-voting means each audience will be left to determine the suspect’s fate. And according to the team behind the show, it’s not just an either-or, guilty or innocent choice, but a story with several possible endings instead. The detective will put forward a range of different theories and suspicious suspects, steering the audience across several different outcomes.

You’ll be interrogating iconic fairytale characters, with a good dose of dark humour, and clever twists that will keep you guessing. As an audience member, you’ll be able to steer the story, voting throughout the show as the story unfolds. Even though the story is at the heart of the production, it’s not scaling back on all the bells and whistles, with atmospheric lighting and sets bringing the production value you’d want from a London show.

The whole show is taking place at the Shaw Theatre over in King’s Cross on 10th April. Rather than set seats, the audience is divided into different zones, with Zone A closest to the stage, and Zone C being the furthest away. There are no set seats within these zones though, so you may want to head there early to scope out and snap up the best spot. Tickets start at £33 for Zone C, with the most expensive tickets priced at £42. You can see all the ticket options and book to see the show via their website.





