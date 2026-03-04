Bill Bailey to play seven weeks of shows at this London theatre

Bill Bailey announced plans for the arena tour of his next comedy set, Vaudevillean, last year. But now a frankly much more appealing run of London gigs has been revealed.

Bailey will hold a seven-week residency in London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket for Bill Bailey: Vaudevillean, running from December 16th 2026 to February 6th 2027.

With capacity of just under 900, these will be far more intimidate shows than those of the arena run that precedes the residency.

We’re yet to hear exactly when these theatre show tickets will go on sale, or how much they’ll cost. But this isn’t Bill Bailey’s first rodeo.

His last show, Bill Bailey Thoughtifier, from 2024-2025 also had its own run at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Tickets started around the £25 mark, but as ever with theatre ticket shopping, you’ll pay a bunch more for the most desirable seats.

Big laughs, big venue

If you’re not fussed about seeing Bailey in a smaller space, you can catch him at The O2 on November 22nd. A decent number of tickets are available at the time of writing, starting at £53.95 before fees.

“Celebrating the historic tradition of vaudeville in his inimitable style, Bill Bailey's mastery of silliness is reaching new heights in this absolute comedic showstopper,” reads the show’s official synopsis.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The tour begins on November 5th in Plymouth, before tracing its way across the UK and Ireland. And the arena part of the tour ends just days before Bailey’s first show at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

This will be Bill Bailey’s 16th major comedy tour. And despite being part of the comedy furniture at this point, his last show Thoughtifier still picked up plenty of glowing reviews back in 2024.

We’re unlikely to see any of those reviews for Vaudevillean until much later in the year, though. And we’re yet to find any sneaky work-in-progress gig listings ahead of Bailey’s big tour.

If you’re keen to watch a bit of Bill Bailey in action ahead of the end of the year, though, you can currently watch a bunch of his live shows on Channel 4’s streaming platform. The most recent is 2018’s Limboland.

Or there’s Bill Bailey’s Vietnam, a recent travel show also available on Channel 4.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



