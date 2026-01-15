A new immersive Frida Kahlo exhibition is heading to London with never-before-seen photographs and a five-course tasting menu

If we’re all being honest, one of the best parts of going to any exhibition is the tearooms at the end of it it’s the pot of gold(en shortbread) at the end of the cultural rainbow. Mestizo in Chelsea see your tearoom, and have raised us all an immersive Live Art and dining experience.

Supported by UN Women, Mestizo is hosting Frida Kahlo: Women Experiences from 22nd January to April 10th. Popping up in Mestizo’s downstairs space, the experience invites guests to step inside Kahlo’s emotional and creative world through interactive installations, evocative projections, never-before-seen photographs, and personal letters.

This isn’t your bog standard exhibition though, as guests can sign up for a five-course Mexican tasting menu, insiored by the very menu served at Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s wedding, with a paired mezcal and tequila tasting. Sounds like a celebration to me.

The whole exhibition reveals lesser-known chapters of her life, whilst also celebrating her legacy as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, and a feminist icon.

Tickets are now on sale for both the exhibition and the added tasting experience via Fever . General admission tickets for just the exhibition are £15, with the added wedding menu and mezcal tasting at a set price of £60. Whilst £60 feels more on the spenny side, you are getting a full five-course authentic menu and spirits pairing for £45 which sounds much better.

If you’re an art enthusiast, looking for something unique to do, or just a lover of Mexican food, this is a good one to have on your radar.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



