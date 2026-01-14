Beloved London spot amie wine studio is opening a brand new spot, Weezie’s

Anyone who has skulled the depths of Hinge and is essentially an encyclopedia of first dates in London will be familiar with the gorgeous amie wine studio tucked away in Eccleston Yards in Belgravia. A certified cool-kid endlessly summery spot, the team behind amie wine studio (and amie wine itself) is opening a brand new spot – and it’s not far away at all.

In fact, Weezie’s, the new all-day-thin-crust pizza spot is opening next door to amie wine studio. Clearly they love the chilled vibes of Eccelston Yards as much as everyone else.

Weezie’s will serve up thin-crust pizzas made with regeneratively farmed flour, alongside small plates, signature sauces (including a southern buttermilk ranch), and drinks by the glass - from amie wines and Guinness to Harbour beers – plus a succinct cocktail list, including Negronis, spicy margaritas, and an old fashioned made from Kentucky straight bourbon. Sumant Sinai known for London foodie favourites like Circus Pizza is on board as Head Chef, and the whole place is set to open in April 2026.

A post shared by amie wine studio (@amiewinestudio) A photo posted by on

Together with its sister space amie wine studio, the two will form a neighbourhood hub where food, drink, and conversation naturally bring people together. Begin with a glass of amie at amie wine studio before moving over to Weezie's for pizzas, cold pints, and small plates made for sharing. It's walk-ins only (except for tables of 6 or more), with takeaway pizzas available, so you don't need to worry about pre-booking, just rock up and grab one of the spots either in the cosy indoors in the communal terrace that stretches across the main space of the yard.

Inside, the space balances a lively bar at the front with relaxed dining at the back. Basically, if your Instagram fyp is full of gorgeous reclaimed vintage furniture, maximalist interiors, people splitting the G, food videos, and a smattering of beer-gardens and outdoor spaces, this place will be your new favourite. If you ever have disagreements with your other half or friends about whether to go for a wine bar and picky bits or a good pizza and a pint, this might be the place to settle all arguments as you can literally have the best of both worlds.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



