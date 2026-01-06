A top rated Indian Restaurant and certified London gem is set to open a new Soho spot

If you’re anything like us, to help navigate the maze of London restaurants and TikTok induced queues that swarm the city, we turn to friends and Topjaw to find our next obsession. One of the spots cropping up regularly from Hollywood Royalty to local comedians and even Michelin chefs is Tamila, and its sister sites The Tamil Prince and Tamil Crown. It's the south Indian mini chain that transforms any London borough into a foodie haven.

In its biggest branch to date, Tamila will be landing on Poland Street in Soho in February 2026, marking the third outpost of the restaurants with its existing sites in Clapham and King’s Cross.

The menu will feature a range of dishes from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with a mix of traditional dishes like Thanjavur chicken curry, dosas, dhals, as well as more experimental offerings. They also serve up some seriously good vegetarian dishes like the paneer butter masala, and if I’m being honest the main root of my obsession with them is the Gunpowder Margarita which rivals anything you’ll find in a top London cocktail bar.

Speaking about the new opening, co-founder Prince Durairaj has said: ‘Soho has always felt like a playground for some of London’s most exciting and much-loved restaurants, so opening here has been a real dream of mine. It’s such a special and energetic part of the city for hospitality, and I feel incredibly grateful to be bringing Tamila into the mix and rubbing shoulders with places I’ve admired for years.’

Bringing their iconic flavours to the West End, Tamila is making a strong entry for the most exciting restaurant of 2026, just 6 days in. It will be opening in February on 19-20 Poland Street, W1F 8QF.





