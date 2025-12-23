I'm a drinks expert staying sober this Christmas: Here's my non-alcoholic advent calendar that's also perfect for Dry January

Most people’s run ups to Christmas are filled with frantic present buying, being shunted down an overflowing Oxford St like cattle, and then pouring a mulled wine at midday because “it’s Christmas”. It’s quite literally a time to be merry and jolly and nothing gets the goods flowing in Brits like a good old tipple. Mine this year, however, has looked a little different.

Between dozens of (boozy) Christmas events in November and that dreaded end-of-term-itis feeling growing as December 1st rolled around, I decided to do Sober Advent. And, it had the added advantage of giving Dry January a test run. Call it journalistic integrity - I went sober for the advent countdown just so I could truly recommend our readers the drinks that are genuinely worth investing in if you’re attempting Dry Jan, or just looking to cut back.

For me, it’s 50/50 between recreating the taste of my favourite drink, and the other half about something that mimics the occasion.

Like, when you’ve come in from a long day at work, or it’s a Friday night at the end of a big week, you want something that feels like a woosh of relief rather than a specific bev. However, when you find out your older sister just got engaged or you’re celebrating your best friend’s birthday - you want to feel like you’re in on the bubbly with everyone else.

There has been a lot of progress in the whole alcohol-free world, too - gone are the days of choosing between a Becks Blue or a tonic water. As well as the direct replacements like an 0% gin, there’s a whole category of dedicated alcohol free tipples which will give you the buzz without the booze.

From day 1 to the end of the month, these are the bottles I’d recommend:

1. Pathfinder

The Pathfinder The Pathfinder Hemp and Root Distilled Non Alcoholic Spirit £34.99 at Amazon UK

The Pathfinder is a hemp-based non-alcoholic spirit which delivers all the smoky, herby, citrussy buzz you’d want from a cocktail. It’s much more complex than you’d expect from something alc-free, and if you’re a fan of a negroni this will probably be a good one for you. Have it with bitters, ice, a dash of orange and you’ll have a drink that will rival your regular.

2. G Spot

G Spot G Spot Soothe £2 at Sainsburys

Gillian Anderson has given us some great things: Scully, Jean Millburn, and now G Spot. A cheeky tongue in cheek in true Gillian style that delivers on taste. There are a couple in the range and each has a refreshingly botanical or zesty flavour without overloading on sugar or being tongue-lashingly strong. If you want something in the evening that feels like a G&T this is a good one to have in your fridge.

3. Free AF

Free AF Spiced Rumm & Ginger x 12 £27 at af-drinks.com

A new launch in the UK, Free AF has made waves in the US, and splashes in our glasses across the pond. It’s also one of the first on our list to be enhanced with a curious little mix of their own making which is said to mimic the exuberance alcohol brings. Personally our favourite of theirs is the Spiced Rumm and Ginger which, whilst it doesn’t pack the same punch as a dark 'n' stormy, is a step up from most other RTDs. Although, if you’re looking for a margarita fix we’d skip their offering which essentially tastes to us like a slightly bougie lime and soda.

4. Moderato Chardonnay

Moderato Moderato Cuvée Révolutionnaire - Chardonnay Alcohol Free White Wine £14.50 at wisebartender.co.uk

It is notoriously difficult to get a (non-sparkling) alcohol free wine right. And out of all the things coming from the alcohol free world, wine is the only category that’s, erm, lagging a little. Moderato however is a pretty stellar choice if you are looking to recreate that feeling, and their Chardonnay is my favourite of the range.

5. Mother Root

Mother Root Mother Root Ginger Non-Alcoholic Aperitif £24.95 at Waitrose

Is this the hundredth time I’ve mentioned Mother Root? Perhaps. It’s like some Pavlovian response — someone says ‘alcohol free’ and I start recommending Mother Root. A spirit + mixer style drink, you add 25ml of Mother Root’s signature herbaceous, fiery, ginger liquid with tonic water and bam, you have a drink good enough to rival a cocktail. After a couple of years of dipping in and out of sober periods, I think Mother Root works so well because the taste itself is rich and full-bodied, without trying to imitate anything else. Because it’s not carbonated, just mixed with tonic water, it isn’t fizzy or sweet, and the spicy kick means that you sip it as you would a regular alcoholic drink, savouring it rather than drinking like you would a soft drink.

6. Wild Idol

This is a special one; if you’re celebrating something during January - a birthday, an engagement, a friday - and want something special to mark the occasion with, you can’t go wrong with Wild Idol. Unlike a couple of other entries on this list, rather than being a sparkling tea (which, is generally the way forward for really good non-alc bubbles) its a naturally alcohol free drink made with grapes. It looks the part, tastes the part – but it does have the price tag to match. It’s probably the most luxury option on the list, but worth it.

7. Three Spirit

Three Spirit The Collection • Non-Alcoholic Botanical Elixirs • Livener | Social | Nightcap £67.97 at threespiritdrinks.com

Three Spirit was one of those releases that made everyone in the drinks world excited; alchemy is at the heart of its creation, and like the best bottles in this category, it's about what they put in rather than what they strip out. They have - unsurprisingly - three core bottles in their range: Livener, Social, and Nightcap, although thanks to its popularity they've introduced a few new limited edition bottles including The Spicy One and The Party Starter which is exactly what January calls for.

8. Lucky Saint IPA and Lemon Lager

Lucky Saint Mixed Lager, Ipa & Lemon Lager 330ml Cans £22 at luckysaint.co

In the same way it wouldn’t be Christmas without some kind of Celebrations tub and a BBC special, it can’t be an alcohol free roundup without Lucky Saint. The OGs of the alcohol free world, they’re still my go-to. Especially during the days of endless (pre) Christmas drinks down the pub with colleagues, catching up with friends before heading back home, and even the odd first date or two here and there, I love knowing I can grab a pint of Lucky Saint on draught, and it really doesn’t feel like I’m missing out on anything. Similar to Mother Root, Lucky Saint nails its 'sippability', never guzzling it down like water, instead feeling smugly quenched and full of good cheer. For me, Lucky Saint is my pub order go-to, but it never hurts to have a couple in the fridge.

9. Botivo

A lot of alcohol free products are high on sugar and additives which end up not being a much better option at all. Botivo is one of the ones that luckily bucks this trend. Similar to Mother Root, Botivo is one of my absolute favourites because of how much it feels like a drink in its own right, rather than a substitute. It uses only real ingredients, crafted with home grown botanicals, and handmade on Lannock Farm. It’s made with apple cider vinegar, orange zest, rosemary and thyme, and finished with gentian, wormwood leaf, and wildflower honey, leaving a botanical but balanced taste. It’s probably most similar to a negroni with its bittersweet notes.

10. Almave

ALMAVE Almave Ambar Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Weber Spirit £21.24 at Amazon UK

For a flat that does Margarita Mondays (albeit not religiously), not having an easy homemade cocktail on a Friday night can feel a little drab, especially when you’ve got a whole month of it. Enter Almave: the non-alcoholic agave drink (note: not direct tequila alternative, and the better for it), which actually whips up into a fairly decent Tommy’s marg. If you’re after something on the more smokey side (more akin to a mezcal than a tequila) you could try Fluere's Smoked Agave spirit. No, Almave doesn’t taste the same but it *does* provide a fun change from the usual roster of 0% beers and alc-free gins.

11. Tanqueray 0%

Speaking of alcohol free gins, Tanqueray 0% is probably one of your best bets if you are going for this particular tipple. It delivers the clean, juniper, and fresh herby taste of its alcoholic cousin, but with none of the booze. If you enjoy the ritual of a G&T on a weekend (or whenever) this is a handy bottle to have to hand. Apart from beers, I don't generally recommend direct alcohol free replacements, but this one has my seal of approval.

12. Pentire Adrift

Pentire is a name you might be familiar with thanks to how good it actually is, marking out its own territory in the alcohol free world. Made in Cornwall with three variations in its range, Pentire captures a taste of the coast without the drunken sailor connotations or ABV. Personally, the pair I go for is the Adrift (when I'm out) or Seaward (when I'm at home) which is a blend of grapefruit, sea buckthorn, and wild seaweed – best served with tonic, it lands well on my not-too-sweet chart, although it doesn’t quite rank as highly on the sippable chart as Botivo and Mother Root. Also, if you are looking for a margarita alternative, Pentire’s is probably the best you’ll find.

13. Black Lines Shirley Temple 0%

Black Lines is an interesting brand who are probably equally known for their classy (beautifully illustrated) ready-to-drink cocktails-in-a-bottle, and are the creators of the viral Oatnog which I’m yet to try, being deeply suspicious of any drink that’s a descendent of a spiced, heated dairy hodgepodge. I mean Eggnog is basically a chai-esuqe gloopy batter that you drink, right? However, Black Lines’ Shirley Temple is not only the company’s first non-alcoholic serve, but delicious – and oddly decadent. It’s effervescent, indulgent, and weirdly nostalgic. Not one to be overlooked.

14. Amie Non-alc Sparkling Rose

Whilst we’re on the subject of trendy companies that actually live up to the hype, Amie wine is a pink-tinted underdog that serves a seriously good 0% sparkling wine which feels just as exciting as the real thing. Amie’s non-alcoholic rose made from Grenache grapes uses the reverse osmosis process (like Wild Idol), meaning it keeps the wine aromas, and naturally keeps the sugars low. Also, if you *are * looking for a nice spot to have a drink somewhere in London, it’s worth popping into amie’s wine studio in Victoria – vibes guaranteed, non-alc goodness also guaranteed. Good company, not so much.

15. LA Brewery

Another naturally non-alcoholic, L.A Brewery serves up sparkling kombouchas inspired by English sparkling wines. Whilst wines and sparkling wines which use grapes and reverse osmosis are usually a big old gamble, sparkling teas and kombouchas are usually pretty good across the board, and for us, LA Brewery comes out on top. L.A Brewery’s Sparkling Non-Alcoholic White Rose is a personal fave with crisp and tart notes blended with elderflower and rose for a light finish.

16. Guinness 0%

Guinness Guinness Draught 0.0 Alcohol Free Stout £29.40 at Amazon UK

It's almost a well known joke at this point how good Guinness 0% is – if we had to crown one alc-free direct alternative from all your options, this one would be smugly smiling with a gold medal around its neck. If you love a Guinness, you'll be kneeling at the alter of their 0% offering. The Devonshire in Soho has recently become one of the first pubs in the UK to have 0% on draught so you can even enjoy it authentically – namely, standing in the rain on a street in London, amongst hoards of other hipsters.

17. Sentia: Gaba Gold

Sentia spirits is one of the brands leading the charge of "functional drinks" alongside others on the list like G Spot, Pathfinder, and Bovito, where the liquids are enhanced with botanicals, nootropics, and other 'mood-boosting' fruits, herbs, and plants.

Sentia's Gaba range, with Gaba Gold, Gaba Black, and Gaba Red are a trio designed to give you a lift without the alcohol. Gaba Gold is powered by hops, and schisandra for calm, lifted mood, and mental balance. It's made with Ashwaganda, Ginseng, Chamomile, Gingko, and Eleuthero Root to name a few. Mix with ginger beer for a fiery, spicy mocktail-adjacent drink. Sentia is a fairly unique taste so it may take a few tries to find the one that suits your palatte, but when you do, you'll have a new go-to you'll keep coming back to.

18. OddBird: Blanc de Blancs

Oddbird has some of the best alcohol free wines out there, but its Blanc de Blancs is the star of the lineup. Hailing from the land of ABBA, Oddbird is a Swedish brand which champions alcohol free wine. This prosecco has notes of white pear, green apple, elderflower, and mineral. It has a beautiful colour and a fantastic froth that mimics its alcoholic counterpart. It is fresh, crisp without being sickly sweet or roughly acidic which can happen with more kombucha style fizzes.

19. Holly GoLightly Cider

Celtic Marches Holly Golightly x 12 £31.25 at celtic-marches.myshopify.com

One of my biggest surprises this year other than going from being a lifelong brunette to a redhead (thank you, Dua Lipa) was the discovery of HollyGoLightly non-alc cider. I've been a fan of the Gosnell's low-alc Mead (which, if you're looking for low alc rather than no alc is definitely worth a try) but to find a bona finde good alc-free cider was a lovely treat. Does it taste a little like a grown-up Appletiser? Yes. Is it a delicious little tipple? Also yes.

20. Mashgang Chug

Mash Gang Mash Gang Chug x12 £26.99 at mashgang.com

In the low and no world, Mash Gang draws the same level of hype as many full strength beers. Look out for one-off collaborations with various well known breweries, but Chug is an exceptional core range option. An easy drinking Extra Pale Ale is hopped with Galaxy, Citra, El Dorado, Amarillo, Vic Secret and has an inspired touch of chilli to jazz things up.

21. Adnams Ghost Ship Bottle Beer 0.5%

Ghost Ship is a good example of an alcohol free version of a flagship beer. It is great if you want something more on the traditional ale side of the beer spectrum. This is a light and citrusy pale ale that will disappear in a flash. It really doesn’t taste far off the regular 4.5% version, partly thanks to some reverse osmosis kit which avoids the high temperatures often used to remove the alcohol, with flavour being a casualty. The beer is available in 500ml bottles, and now in cans, too.

22. Prano drinks: Non-Alcoholic Ginger Cardamom Aperitif

Did I originally buy this because it has a surfer on the front? Yes, yes I did. Did I regret it? Nope, no I didn't.

Prano is partly inspired by ayurvedic recipes to boost immunity. It is an all-natural, smooth, non-alcoholic ginger based aperitif that is full-bodied, and often compared to a gingered limoncello. It has an aromatic nose of orange peel, ginger, citrus and botanicals and the flavour is primarily of ginger, honey and candied lemon. Imagine a bougie, liquidised Strepsil, but you know, nicer. You can have it over ice but personally it's more of an 'add tonic'.

23. Feragaia: Non-Alcoholic Botanical Spirit

Hailing from Scotland, Fergaia was the first 0.0% ABV distillery, and fitting in with the emerging pattern of this list, is a sophisticated, unique alcohol-free spirit crafted form botanicals. Specifically, it's crafted from 14 Mediterranian land and sea botanicals including Lemon Verbena, Blackcurrant Leaf, Bitter Orange, Ginger and Pink Peppercorn. With bright citrus notes balanced by warming spice and earthy undertones, it delivers a refreshing, clean finish. Only downside is every time I drink it, I get Frère a Jacques stuck in my head.

24. REAL Sec

Sainsburys Real Sec Sparkling White £9 at Sainsburys

Rounding off with a bang – or more specifically a pop, Real's Sec Sparkling Wine uses both Darjeeling tea and red grapes, fermenting them to create light blush bubbles which balance sweetness with floral notes. It has notes of rhubarb and peach, so whilst it' s not mimicking the real stuff, it's lovely in its own right if you're looking for something a little different.

Surviving a booze-free Christmas

Ultimately, finding the alcohol free alternatives you like can be a bit of a minefield, especially as the industry swells with even more options. The best place to start is to work out whether you'd prefer to go down the route of direct replacements like a 0% gin, or whether you'd prefer to explore functional drinks which are distinctively distilled to be unique. Once you find a drink you like and have it in the cupboard, it feels much easier to cut down on your alcohol intake without stripping out all the fun.





