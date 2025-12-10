A new self-service Mezcal bar has opened up in London - and it’s perfect for any tequila lovers

Amongst London’s green, pleasant, and trendy lands you’ll invariably find a number of gimmicky bars that make evening drinks more of a challenge than experience. One of such bars is Vagabond - a London local for most boroughs on the Northern line - it's a self-serve wine bar with over 100 wines, all by the glass. You get to play with all the buttons and machines to explore new wines and just make the whole evening a bit more fun. Now, a new self-serve spot is opening to rival the beloved vino bar – and it’s bringing mezcal to the party.

Putting the smoky agave-spirit in the spotlight, Sorbito is a new mezcal bar in Stoke Newington from spirits aficionado Jon Darby. It’s aiming to take the focus away from celeb-endorsed spirits, instead promoting small-batch producers and educating Londoners about the diversity of the delicious liquid.

(Image credit: Sorbito)

Each mezcal dispenser will be accompanied by a photograph of the producer behind it as well as an outline of how and where it was grown and made, what agave species it’s from, and what it tastes like.

As well as operating as a bar, Sorbito also offers guided tastings, rare bottles, and even throws events. It’s open for walk-ins Wednesday-Saturday, 5-10pm, opening earlier at 1pm on Saturdays in case you’re in need of a, erm, midday pick me up?

The bar is part of the Sin Gusano project, run by Darby which is a social enterprise that brings the history and experience of artisanal mezcal to the UK. It champions small producers, celebrating the traditions and the landscapes of the spirit, aiming to preserve the intricate details of the industry amongst the current mezcal boom.

You can find Sorbito at 178 Stoke Newington Road, N16 7UY.





