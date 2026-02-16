Forza Wine Soho opens later this month — and ordering the whole menu is encouraged

Forza Wine is opening a new bar-slash-restaurant in London's Soho, and you can book a table already.

From February 28th, Forza Wine will open its doors, with tables available to snag through the bar’s Opentable page.

And according to Hot-Dinners, there’s a “soft launch” from February 26th, although we don’t know what it will take to get through the door if you decide to simply turn up.

Forza Wine Soho sits on Manette Street, near to the heart of the area, where Italian restaurant and bar Daroco used to live.

The menu for the Soho branch is yet to be published, but those of the existing Peckham and National Theatre sites offer plenty of guidance on what we can expect.

Alongside a healthy wine menu, there are cocktails — virgin and boozy — and food picks include braised pork cheek and Sea bass with puttanesca and pangrattato. For a real indulgent trip you can order “the whole menu” at Forza Wine too, which, as of Sunday 15th February, in Peckham, will cost you £150.

“Italian-ish”

The core tagline of Forza Wine is it offers “Italian-ish” snacks served alongside your drinks — plus charming views.

It announced this third Soho bar back in September 2025, which will include an open-air terrace that probably isn’t going to hit anything like its peak appeal in a wet and grey February. But come the summer months? It should be bliss.

The original Forza Wine opened in 2019, the Peckham site, after years of pop-ups — including apparently illegal ones initially. It offers rooftop views on Rye Lane.

Forza Wine’s National Theatre spot opened in 2023, bringing terrace views across the Thames for those lucky enough to get a good table.

Will Forza Wine Soho continue the trend of scenic surrounds for your Sauvignon? Judging by what we know of the site, the appeal this time may be all about the high-ceiling interior and a cosy terrace, what with Manette Street not being an obvious spot to provide views across London.





