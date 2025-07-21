The ultimate film quiz is touring round the UK - and it’s coming to London cinemas

We love a good quiz. Even if the pandemic scarred the concept of them slightly, we’re coming back around. And if you’re sick to death of a bog-standard pub quiz, Ali Plumb's new film quiz might be just the thing for you. He's teamed up with Picturehouse to deliver some good old quizzing - and is spotlighting some independent cinemas too.

If you thought tours were just for theatres, think again. Radio 1 interviewer to the stars/ film buff/ guy with glasses, Ali Plumb, is officially touring your favourite Picturehouse Cinemas across the UK. Ali - or as he’s maybe better known, that interviewer guy - is back with a brand-new big movie quiz which is bound to get your competitive fires roaring, and obscure movie knowledge flowing.

When is it?

Across September and October 2025, get ready to get your geek on, as Ali Plumb’s Untitled Film Quiz Project is officially landing in Picturehouses from Finsbury Park to Phoenix (the one in Oxford, not the States).

What can you expect?

A whole lot of professional nerd energy. It’s a brand new quiz that will have ridiculous questions like “How many Pixar films have one-word titles?” (11 up to Elio, 12 if you include ‘Wall-E’ FYI), different rounds including a robot-themed picture round, puzzles, music rounds, and in his words, a worryingly well-edited observation round. You’ll be asked questions that’ll make you go “Oh I know this one!” or “Argh, I nearly know this one!” But, you know, in a fun way, according to Plumb.



There will be some pretty cool prizes up for grabs too - all movie merch obvs, but we’re talking limited edition clobber you can only get if you interview the biggest stars on the regs. And by that, we think it very much could just be things Ali needed to get rid of in a spring clean that was too cool to just throw out.

Who should you bring?

In order to keep it fair, you’re allowed a maximum of five people per team. Although people turn up and compete solo, so you don't necessarily need any friends to come with you - after all, you don't want to have to carry any dead weight...

So, don’t grab your nearest and dearest, but your geekiest and freakiest. There are no age restrictions that we can spot, so it may be wise to bring a range of ages in a vague attempt to cover most of the genres that could come up. Or just rope in that one mate who still has a Disney obsession aged 38 (that's us).

Where is it?

You can head to Picturehouse's website to check out those dates, or head to Ali's Instagram to see the full list. At a glance, the quiz is touring:

East Dulwich - 10th September

Dublin - 13th September

Belfast - 14th September

Battersea - 17th September

Edinburgh - 20th September

Glasgow - 21st September

Newcastle - 5th October

Oxford - 8th October

Finsbury Park - 15th October

Picturehouse Central - 22nd October, 29th October

Cardiff - 26th October

It’s £10.85 per person and tickets are already on sale. If you do have a Picturehouse voucher of any kind, it can be used for this, which means it’s basically free. So if you're looking for a good date night, Friday night drinks alternative, or just want to prove that all those hours of Netflix did have a purpose, then it's one to add to the list.

And yes, rewatching your favourite movies definitely counts as revision.