Superman review round-up: Does James Gunn's Man of Steel soar or stall?

Superman has landed! Well, in the papers at least. And also at the Shard. In case you missed it, one of the biggest superheroes has been given a new lease of life by MCU / DC lynchpin James Gunn. With the film hitting screens on 11th July, the critics have now had their say…

David Corenswet has stepped into that red cape (and those red underpants), joined by Nicholas Hoult —who you may remember from Skins way back in the noughties — as nemesis Lex Luthor.

From four star loved up reviews praising it as “a fresh reinvention” to a more scathing two star “dim reboot” review, it’s definitely looking like a bit of a mixed bag.

The Telegraph’s review is probably the most laudatory of the bunch, not only awarding it four stars but calling it a “snappily vivacious reboot”, with a crucial “fresh reinvention” of the classic DC character. The leading duo have a “cuddly chemistry” according to The Telegraph, although this is more of a complement than it might sound - “it works on its own terms.” Although they do admit it doesn’t get close to “the screwball of joy of Reeve and Margot Kidder in 1980’s Superman II.”

Variety is also positive for the most part, labelling Gunn’s latest flick as an “exuberant and popping reboot”. Focusing more on Gunn’s adaptation, they commend how he has reset “the very idea of what a comic-book movie is.” In their eyes, the film “fits snugly into familiar tropes” - translation: it’s still giving all the fun, familiar storyline & cinematic nuggets that we want. But, they're keen to remind us that Gunn has also kept the storyline closer to the original comics, calling it “multifaceted” with “genuine emotional stakes.”

Time Out is more balanced, not as taken with the film on the whole as The Telegraph, but does praise Corenswet’s performance, calling him “the best Man of Steel since Chirstopher Reeve”, projective “a lovely balance of sweetness, strength, and self-doubt.” It seems as though the cast from Luthor to Lois are all receiving high praise for their performances.

The Guardian? They’re definitely not feeling the love, labelling the reboot a “pointless franchise restarter”, led by a “square-faced soullessness” by Coronswet. Youch. According to The Guardian, the new Superman is “encumbered by a pointless and cluttered new backstory” which essentially delays the action. Two measly stars from them.

Similarly, EMPIRE gives it a mixed review, awarding it just two stars also. Summing it up rather pithily: “the way Superman is constructed requires us to care about a war we have no context for, and the downfall of a hero whose ascension we haven’t seen.” Which, overall, makes it harder to be invested in the story.

Whilst all “the performances are solid”, from Coronswet’s introspective, nuanced performance, to Brosnahan’s “spiky and engaging” Lois, they criticise the writing, stating that Luthor “lacks depth, portrayed simply as an abusive sociopath.” Meanwhile, the “clunky dialogue and a cocky edge” means that Coronswet’s Superman “never quite meets the mark” of his predecessors.

Slash Film agrees that there are some script issues, but insists that this doesn’t stop it from being a good laugh - a “charming crowd pleaser” which is “silly in all the right ways.”

As for the cinema holy grail, Rotten Tomatoes, it’s currently looking pretty positive, with an 85% rating meaning it’s certified fresh.

Overall, there is a consistent thread of interest throughout all the critics: that Gunn hasn’t shied away from the political undercurrent. Between the AI, tech billionaire sociopath painted as the baddie to the (fictitious) attack on innocent people that leaves the whole world on the brink of a war, critics are raising collective eyebrow at the real life parallels and their worrying pertinence.

Really, no matter what the critics say, we'll definitely be seated in the cinema at 11am on 11th July tapping onto Teams every couple of minutes to prove we're definitely still online and working from home in earnest...