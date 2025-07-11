Been inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth? An immersive dinosaur experience is officially landing in London

Jurassic World Rebirth has got most of us channelling our inner dino diva. Between Jonathan Bailey’s glasses and falling in love with the whole cast on their press tours, you wouldn’t be alone in wanting to extend the Jurassic fever.

Luckily, a new immersive experience has opened up in London’s Lightbox just off King’s Cross. Apple TV+'s creative brains are behind the experience with the streaming service's latest show, Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs. The best part? Not only does it feature Damien Lewis narrating the whole thing, but Hans Zimmer also composed the entire original score. It’s basically the best of cinema doing an art exhibition.

Anyone heading to visit will encounter a variety of life-size dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures, from Isisaursa to Mosasaurs, and the more recognisable ones like Triceratops and Tyrannosaurus Rex. The exhibition depicts them at the most dramatic moments of their lives, from soaring skies to the depths of the ocean. The exhibition brings the prehistoric world to life through Lightroom’s impressive 360-degree projection technology. It will also feature extended CGI sequences and never-before-seen illustrations. And of course, the majestic voice of Damien Lewis who is channelling his inner David Attenborough, turning his hand to narrating the entire experience.

(Image credit: Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs, a new immersive experience by Lightroom in collaboration with Apple TV+ and BBC Studios Natural History, narrated by Damian Lewis, opens 9 July 2025 in Kings Cross, London)

Like all things with dinosaurs, it’s suitable for all ages - from taking your five-year-old nephew, to taking out your 55-year-old dad (who has the same hobbies, interests, and general mindset of a five-year-old). A complete show lasts about 50 minutes, but you can stay longer if the person you’re with is geeking out - there’s no time limit on how long you can stay there, so get ready for an archeological dig team to eventually find you…

Imagine the natural history museum brought to life, just digitally, and that’s not far off this experience. Tickets start from £25 for adults and £15 for children and students, with the usual concessions available for families, groups, students and the like. The show is running from 9th July until 2nd November 2025. You can head to lightroom.uk for more details or to book.

After all, as Damien Lewis put it, “where else are you going to get to sidle up next to a life-size, living T-Rex in its natural habitat?” We’re just hoping we might run into Jonathan Bailey doing something science-y in the corner.