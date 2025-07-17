New Jeff Buckley documentary, 'It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley' reveals emotional trailer ahead of its release
Wait in the fire for this one
A new documentary is heading our way — and it's about one of the best, most tragic musicians of modern times. It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley is heading to audiences on 8th August 2025, after a previewing at Sundance Festival.
The documentary features never-before-seen footage, exclusive voice messaged, and accounts from Jeff Buckley’s inner circle, and is said to paint a captivating and intimate portrait of the iconic musician.
Some of the interviewees giving their accounts and memories of the Grace singer include his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Wasser, former bandmates Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, whilst fellow musicians including Ben Harper will also be sharing stories.
The director, Amy Berg, was the brains behind the landslide documentary Deliver Us From Evil which looked at abuse cases in the Catholic Church. She is also behind other hit docs including Netflix’s Dogs, Janis: Little Girl Blue which charted the life of Janis Joplin, and the 2022 piece Phoenix Rising.
Speaking about the upcoming release of It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, Berg explained: “It’s difficult to imagine a time when I wasn’t attempting to make the Jeff Buckley doc. It’s been on my bucket list since I made my first film in 2006. And maybe, since I first heard Grace in 1994. It changed my life forever. It literally became the ‘tear that hangs inside my soul forever.’”
There have been several attempts to create a film about Buckley, with numerous big-screen biopics pitched, some of which had some pretty starry names attached, including Brad Pitt amongst others. All previous projects have been shut down by Guibert.
Buckley became known for his incredible range, ethereal, folk-inspired vocals, and the emotional prominence in his songwriting. His debut EP, Live at Sin-é was released in 1993, and his only studio album, Grace, was released the following year in 1994. Whilst we don’t have details yet, it’s likely that the documentary will chart his rise from the late 1980s all the way up until his tragic and untimely death in 1997 aged 30.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Countless artists including Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Coldplay, Sam Fender, and even Lana Del Ray have all cited Buckley as a key inspiration for their own work.
The documentary will be available in cinemas from 8th August, and will premiere on HBO. It will reportedly be available to stream on HBO Max in the winter, although we’re not sure if that’s exclusive to the US yet.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
IMAX is going to sell tickets for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey a year before its release date
Talk about early bird
-
Fantastic Four First Steps' Ralph Ineson on his planet-devouring Galactus role, his mate Lex Luthor, and splitting the galactic G
MCU's new Fantastic Four just got a whole load more fantastic.
-
A surprising actor once came *this close* to being James Bond
They had the same initials and everything
-
Prime Day Vinyl deals: Discount records that everyone should be spinning
Worth a spin
-
Blink 182’s Tom DeLonge on UFOs, Bigfoot, and his debut film Monsters of California
The truth is out there — and Tom DeLonge intends to find it...
-
Superman review round-up: Does James Gunn's Man of Steel soar or stall?
Is it a bust? Is it a plane old flop?
-
Live Aid at 40: The 5 best performances to re-watch
There's more to Live Aid 1985 than just Queen
-
Netflix just added one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time — and it's got a 99% Rotten Tomatoes rating
A classic adventure for all ages