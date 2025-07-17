New Jeff Buckley documentary, 'It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley' reveals emotional trailer ahead of its release

A new documentary is heading our way — and it's about one of the best, most tragic musicians of modern times. It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley is heading to audiences on 8th August 2025, after a previewing at Sundance Festival.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage, exclusive voice messaged, and accounts from Jeff Buckley’s inner circle, and is said to paint a captivating and intimate portrait of the iconic musician.

Some of the interviewees giving their accounts and memories of the Grace singer include his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Wasser, former bandmates Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, whilst fellow musicians including Ben Harper will also be sharing stories.

The director, Amy Berg, was the brains behind the landslide documentary Deliver Us From Evil which looked at abuse cases in the Catholic Church. She is also behind other hit docs including Netflix’s Dogs, Janis: Little Girl Blue which charted the life of Janis Joplin, and the 2022 piece Phoenix Rising.

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley - Official Trailer | Directed by Amy Berg - YouTube Watch On

Speaking about the upcoming release of It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, Berg explained: “It’s difficult to imagine a time when I wasn’t attempting to make the Jeff Buckley doc. It’s been on my bucket list since I made my first film in 2006. And maybe, since I first heard Grace in 1994. It changed my life forever. It literally became the ‘tear that hangs inside my soul forever.’”

There have been several attempts to create a film about Buckley, with numerous big-screen biopics pitched, some of which had some pretty starry names attached, including Brad Pitt amongst others. All previous projects have been shut down by Guibert.

Buckley became known for his incredible range, ethereal, folk-inspired vocals, and the emotional prominence in his songwriting. His debut EP, Live at Sin-é was released in 1993, and his only studio album, Grace, was released the following year in 1994. Whilst we don’t have details yet, it’s likely that the documentary will chart his rise from the late 1980s all the way up until his tragic and untimely death in 1997 aged 30.

Countless artists including Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Coldplay, Sam Fender, and even Lana Del Ray have all cited Buckley as a key inspiration for their own work.

The documentary will be available in cinemas from 8th August, and will premiere on HBO. It will reportedly be available to stream on HBO Max in the winter, although we’re not sure if that’s exclusive to the US yet.