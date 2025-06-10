Retro gaming meets London cocktail high life at East London's PocketSquare rooftop bar

In London, it can be hard to know where to go - between the Instagram-fashionable supper clubs to classic British pubs, and secret gardens. But, sometimes, all you want is to be able to have a wee dram whilst playing a good bit of Mario. Well, now you can! PocketSquare, a rooftop terrace bar in East London not only has views, cocktails, and style, but also offers all your old-skool gaming throwbacks.

We’ve all been at a bar and secretly wished we had our phone out to play a bit of Subway Surfer - hailing back to the glory days when it was socially acceptable to whip out your Nintendo DS under the table when you were at a family dinner. If this sounds at all familiar then PocketSquare’s new retro gaming nights may be for you.

In a somewhat unexpected collab, London’s chic Skyline bar and terrace has teamed up with Reztron - a retro gaming specialist to organise a series of retro gaming events.

Expect an evening of 80s and 90s retro gaming, themed drinks, music, and more, all whilst admiring the capital city from up above - if you can tear your eyes away from the miniature screens, of course. On the last Tuesday of every month, Pocketsquare is throwing it back to the glory days of Atari, SEGA, and Nintendo.

Ready for a night of nostalgia? All your favourite retro games will be there, including Pac-Man, Double Dragon, Golden Axe, OutRun, R-Type, Mario Kart, Micro Machines, Mortal Kombat, Aladdin, Street Fighter II, Streets of Rage, Sonic, Virtua Athlete, Donkey Kong, Marvel vs Capcom, Virtua Cop, House of the Dead - whatever you secretly played whilst your parents were out. Plus, all the games are displayed on original consoles, CRT TVs, and projectors - so get ready for some teenage flashbacks.

PocketSquare already has a pretty impressive cocktail range - it even has a separate negroni menu with more variations than the Fast & Furious franchise. The ‘Retrotainment’ gaming nights have their own separate cocktail menu too all of which use Casa Dragones Blanco.

But if you can't make it down for a gaming night, it's not Game Over for PocketSquare. This summer it's also teaming up with London's Doghouse Distillery, hailing from Battersea, which is bringing a range of signature spritz and whiskey cocktails to PocketSquare as part of its own Doppelganger pop up bar. It's a great opportunity to try one of those rarest of drams — a whiskey served *and aged* in the heart of London.

As for gaming events, tickets start at £5.58 to get involved, so grab your old school mates, whack up the Spice Girls tunes, and get ready to rewind.