Unleash your inner hero with Fossil's limited-edition Superman watches
Time for justice
In a move that has left horologists and comic book fans alike cheering, Fossil has unveiled a new, limited-edition Superman watch collection. This isn't just about telling time; it's about telling the world you're a fan of the Man of Steel, and possibly, that you have a rather understanding significant other.
The collection, which features two meticulously designed Superman-themed watches and an exclusive "S" shield lapel pin, is clearly aimed at anyone who has grown up loving the hero and wants to show their appreciation all the time.
Whether you're a seasoned Metropolis resident or just someone who appreciates a good accessory that screams "I'm secretly a superhero," Fossil has clearly decided your wrist deserves some caped crusader action.
First up is the Superman x Fossil Limited-Edition Metropolis Watch Set. This bad boy sports a navy leather strap and a stamped dial that courageously showcases a three-dimensional Metropolis cityscape. But wait, there's more! The second hand is a disc, and it's adorned with Superman in his signature flying pose. So, as time marches on, you can watch a tiny, tireless Superman fly endlessly around your wrist. It's either a beautiful metaphor for his never-ending battle for truth and justice, or a subtle reminder that your day is moving incredibly slowly.
Then there's the Superman x Fossil Limited-Edition S-Shield Watch Set. This one cuts straight to the chase, boasting a stainless steel bracelet and a stamped dial featuring the iconic "S" shield. But it’s not just a logo; the watch face incorporates a fractured background, which Fossil assures us represents the Fortress of Solitude. It’s a striking visual link to his mythology, after the location played a major part in the recently released Superman film.
Both watches, in a rather un-superheroic display of practicality, share features such as 42mm cases with quartz three-hand movements, mineral crystal face protection, and 5 ATM water resistance. This means you can probably wear it in the shower, but maybe don't try to swim the Atlantic with it, even if you’re feeling super.
However, what will make them both stand out is the box they come in, which captures the magic of an old-school lunch box, but inside, you'll find a watch instead of a jam sandwich.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
The collection is now available on Fossil's website and in selected stores. Given the limited-edition nature of this collaboration, it's probably in your best interest to act quickly if you’re flirting with picking up this homage.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
