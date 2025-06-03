Don’t Panic: A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Live Show is coming to London

Don’t Panic, but the beloved - if madcap - sci-fi comedy The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is heading to London this November. Playing at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith at Studios 2 and 3, the immersive live-show adaptation will be based on Douglas Adams’ classic novels and radio show.

Arthur Dent, Trillian, Fenchurch, Zaphod Beeblebrox and Marvin the Paranoid Android are happily disrupting London’s theatre scene. It’s being produced by award-winning writer, producer and protégé of Douglas Adams, Arvind Ethan David.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy live show is as starry as you'd hope an intergalactic show to be, with Tony Award–winning Broadway and West End veteran Tamar Climan producing, although you’ll probably only know that name if you’re a die-hard theatre-fan.

From the stars to the stage

Casting is still yet to be announced, although maybe don’t get your hopes up for a Martin Freeman / Alan-Rickman-Hologram reunion, for those who saw the bigscreen adaptation. Also, whilst we know it’s kicking off on 15th November, the full run schedule is yet to be announced. Ticket sales open from Wednesday, 25th June - so not long to wait for some dystopian action.

Known for its razor-sharp satire and insane characters, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy follows pyjama-clad hero Arthur Dent, who goes on a series of wild adventures with his motley crew of eccentric characters.

On being asked for comment, Marvin the Paranoid Android responded: “A brain the size of a planet, and they’re wheeling me out for theatrical amusement. I can hardly contain my indifference. And don’t talk to me about the condition of my dressing room.”

Whatever questions you have left about the upcoming live shows, the answer is probably 42.

