London's The Globe announces upcoming season of shows — and it's not all Shakespeare

Things that spring to mind when you hear the words ‘The Globe’? Shakespeare, English Teachers, St Trinians 2, and probably more Shakespeare. However, if you get a bit bored by the bard, not to worry, as the first shows announced from The Globe’s winter season aren't all Shakespeare...

As part of its winter season, Pinocchio will be performed from 29th November until 4th January. And yes, it’s a chorus-kicking, jazz-hands, all out musical.

Tickets are already on sale for Patrons, but it’s not long to wait for general sale, as those tickets will go on sale on 4th July, starting at £5.

Over at The Globe's stunning and traditional candlelit Sam Wannamaker theatre, you can still see a bit of classic early modern theatre, with a bilingual interpretation of Romeo and Juliet, set in a divided Wales. The tragic love story has a super limited run from 5th-8th November.

On next is a GCSE English classic: A Midsummer Night’s Dream which will run from 13th November until 31st January. You might be wondering how the balmy and sweet A Midsummer Night’s Dream - one of the more uplifting works from Shakespeare’s folio - will work in the hushed, almost reverent atmosphere of the Sam Wannamaker theatre in midwinter. Well, this production is set to shake up the traditional setting; "as day turns to night, reality becomes illusion, and snow starts to fall in summer, the Dream starts to become a nightmare…" Good stuff.

What's on at the moment?

Is there a better time than summer to see a show in an open air theatre? There are some great shows currently running, including The Globe's little-known Midnight Matinees. If you’re tired of pubs, clubs, and fancy something a little more magical, The Globe is running its midnight performances for £5-£10 for standing tickets. Stand under the stars with your mates (or really impress a date) and watch a classic show in the iconic wooden O.

The midnight plays tend to be traditional plays reimagined with a modern thematic twist, all expertly created by leading theatrical production companies. For example, at the moment you can catch Romeo and Juliet set in the tumultuous Wild West. Later in the summer there’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, or head to the tragi-comic land of Twelfth Night or What You Will on 12th September.

Or if you’re less of a night-owl and more of a daytime-doer, and looking for a non-Shakespeare show, The Crucible is currently taking centre stage at The Globe, and the Olivier award nominee Rough Magic is on at the Sam Wannamaker theatre (although, it is based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth-ian witches)...

There are still plenty of shows to be announced for The Globe’s winter collection, so keep your eyes peeled for some theatrical antics.