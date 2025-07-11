FrightFest 2025: London film line-up, ticket details, prices and more

FrightFest is one again bringing horror to London, kicking off on August 21st at Odeon Leicester Square.

The line-up has been revealed, tickets are about to go on sale. Here’s everything we know about the FrightFest 2025 festival so far. And, well, we pretty much know everything at this point.

When are FrightFest 2025 tickets on sale?

FrightFest tickets go on sale on July 12th at 12pm, from the official FrightFest website. Initially you’ll only be able to get tickets for the entire weekend, while passes for single days and tickets for lone film screenings will go on sale from Jul 19th.

How much are FrightFest 2025 tickets?

There are three tiers of FrightFest 2025 ticket. If you want to sit in the Royal Circle, the weekend pass costs £250. Stalls seats are £250 too, while if you’re happy with the further-back Rear Circle seats you'll pay £225.

A pass only guarantees you access to the main screening room. But there is also typically a tranche of the tickets for the three other Discovery screening rooms for pass holders released shortly before the fest.

These secondary screening rooms are found in the Leicester Square Odeon and Odeon Luxe West End, which is just down the road.

Tickets for single films cost £14.99, while a Day Pass starts at £39. We imagine a day pass for Thursday August 21st will be £39, as it’s a shorter run, while the others will cost a bit more. In 2024, you had to pay £59 for Sunday or Monday, £69 for Friday and Saturday.

FrightFest 2025 film highlights and line-up

The biggest-name film of FrightFest 2025 this year is The Toxic Avenger, which was actually shot and screened ages ago, in 2023, but had trouble securing a distributor. Plenty of reviews are out there if you want the low-down, after it was shown at Fantastic Fest in September 2023.

(Image credit: Cinerverse)

The Home is also sure to pack in the crowds. It’s opening the festival, and will be a UK premiere screening. The Home is directed by James DeMonaco, the writer/director of the Purge films. And it stars Pete Davison as a man doing community service at a retirement home, but strange things are afoot there.

Influencers closes the festival, and is a sequel to 2022’s Influencer, which was a Shudder Original release. Just want a certified great watch? 2005’s The Descent is getting a screening on the afternoon of August 25th, in a brand new 4K restoration

Here’s the full line-up for FrightFest 2025:

Main screening room

21st August

6:00 PM - The Home

8:50 PM - Cognaitive

11:00 PM - Night of Violence





22nd August

10:45 AM - Appofeniacs

1:05 PM - What She Does’t Know

3:25 PM - Transcending Dimensions

6:00 PM - A Serbian Documentary

8:35 PM - The Toxic Avenger

11:00 PM - Flush





23rd August

10:45 AM - The Red Mask

1:05 PM - Marshmallow

3:25 PM - Self-Help

6:00 PM - Crushed

8:30 PM - Jimmy and Stage

11:00 PM - Hold the Fort





24th August

11:00 AM - 213 Bones

1:15 PM - Tomb Watcher

3:40 PM - The Descent

6:30 PM - Bone Lake

8:50 PM - Redux Redux





25th August



10:55 AM - Odyssey

1:30 PM - Mother of Lies

3:50 PM - Bamboo Revenge

6:10 PM - The Rows

8:45 PM - Influencers





Discovery Screen One (Odeon Luxe West End)

21st August

8:30 PM - Bambi: The Reckoning

10:50 PM - The Arbiter





22nd August

10:45 AM - Parasomnia

1.00 PM - Human

3:15 PM - Don’t Let the Cat Out

5:45 PM - Foreigner

8:15 PM - In a Cold Vein

10:45 PM - Portal to Hell





23rd August

10:40 AM - Short Film Showcase 2

1:10 PM - Pig Hill

3:35 PM - The Caretaker

6:30 PM - The Haunting At Jack the Ripper

8:45 PM - He Kills at Night

10:50 PM - Healing Andy





24th August

11:00 AM - Short Film Showcase 3

1:30 PM - Sane Inside Insanity: The Phenomenon of Rocky Horror

4:00 PM - Super Happy Fun Clown

6:35 PM - Captured Souls: In. Conversation with Graham Humphreys

8:45 PM - Death Cycle





25th August

10:50 AM - Short Film Showcase 4

1:20 PM - The Weed Eaters

3:40 PM - Sick Puppy

6:15 PM - The Serpent’s Skin





Discovery Screen Two (Odeon Luxe West End)

21st August

8:25 PM - The Only Ones

10:45 PM. - TBC





22nd August

10:45 AM - Dog of God

1:10 PM - The Degenerate: The Life & Films of Andy Milligan

3:45 PM - Show Film Showcase 1

6:15 PM - Your Host

8:45 PM - The Confession





23rd August

1:00 PM - Five

3:20 PM - Blood Shine

6:00 PM - Blockhead

8:25 PM - The Arborist





24th August

11:15 AM - The Mannequin

1:40 PM - Film Sussex Panel

3:30 PM - Hellcat

6:15 PM - Gill

8:40 PM - Where is Juan Moctezuma





25th August

10:50 AM - The Other People

1:25 PM - A Blind Bargain

3:45 PM - Above the Knee

6:00 PM - Borderline





Discovery Screen Three (Odeon Leicester Square)

22nd August

3:30 PM - Dooba Dooba

6:00 PM - Kombucha

8:30 PM - Salt Along the Tongue





23rd August

12:55 PM - Noseeums

3:30 PM - El Instinto (Instinct)

6:25 PM - The Haunted Forest

8:50 PM - Cover





24th August

1:00 PM - Kombucha

3:30 PM - Salt Along the Tongue

6:35 PM - Noseeums

8:55 PM - The Haunted Forest





25th August