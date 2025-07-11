FrightFest 2025: London film line-up, ticket details, prices and more
It's almost time to spend a whole weekend in a dark room again
FrightFest is one again bringing horror to London, kicking off on August 21st at Odeon Leicester Square.
The line-up has been revealed, tickets are about to go on sale. Here’s everything we know about the FrightFest 2025 festival so far. And, well, we pretty much know everything at this point.
When are FrightFest 2025 tickets on sale?
FrightFest tickets go on sale on July 12th at 12pm, from the official FrightFest website. Initially you’ll only be able to get tickets for the entire weekend, while passes for single days and tickets for lone film screenings will go on sale from Jul 19th.
How much are FrightFest 2025 tickets?
There are three tiers of FrightFest 2025 ticket. If you want to sit in the Royal Circle, the weekend pass costs £250. Stalls seats are £250 too, while if you’re happy with the further-back Rear Circle seats you'll pay £225.
A pass only guarantees you access to the main screening room. But there is also typically a tranche of the tickets for the three other Discovery screening rooms for pass holders released shortly before the fest.
These secondary screening rooms are found in the Leicester Square Odeon and Odeon Luxe West End, which is just down the road.
Tickets for single films cost £14.99, while a Day Pass starts at £39. We imagine a day pass for Thursday August 21st will be £39, as it’s a shorter run, while the others will cost a bit more. In 2024, you had to pay £59 for Sunday or Monday, £69 for Friday and Saturday.
FrightFest 2025 film highlights and line-up
The biggest-name film of FrightFest 2025 this year is The Toxic Avenger, which was actually shot and screened ages ago, in 2023, but had trouble securing a distributor. Plenty of reviews are out there if you want the low-down, after it was shown at Fantastic Fest in September 2023.
The Home is also sure to pack in the crowds. It’s opening the festival, and will be a UK premiere screening. The Home is directed by James DeMonaco, the writer/director of the Purge films. And it stars Pete Davison as a man doing community service at a retirement home, but strange things are afoot there.
Influencers closes the festival, and is a sequel to 2022’s Influencer, which was a Shudder Original release. Just want a certified great watch? 2005’s The Descent is getting a screening on the afternoon of August 25th, in a brand new 4K restoration
Here’s the full line-up for FrightFest 2025:
Main screening room
21st August
- 6:00 PM - The Home
- 8:50 PM - Cognaitive
- 11:00 PM - Night of Violence
22nd August
- 10:45 AM - Appofeniacs
- 1:05 PM - What She Does’t Know
- 3:25 PM - Transcending Dimensions
- 6:00 PM - A Serbian Documentary
- 8:35 PM - The Toxic Avenger
- 11:00 PM - Flush
23rd August
- 10:45 AM - The Red Mask
- 1:05 PM - Marshmallow
- 3:25 PM - Self-Help
- 6:00 PM - Crushed
- 8:30 PM - Jimmy and Stage
- 11:00 PM - Hold the Fort
24th August
- 11:00 AM - 213 Bones
- 1:15 PM - Tomb Watcher
- 3:40 PM - The Descent
- 6:30 PM - Bone Lake
- 8:50 PM - Redux Redux
25th August
- 10:55 AM - Odyssey
- 1:30 PM - Mother of Lies
- 3:50 PM - Bamboo Revenge
- 6:10 PM - The Rows
- 8:45 PM - Influencers
Discovery Screen One (Odeon Luxe West End)
21st August
- 8:30 PM - Bambi: The Reckoning
- 10:50 PM - The Arbiter
22nd August
- 10:45 AM - Parasomnia
- 1.00 PM - Human
- 3:15 PM - Don’t Let the Cat Out
- 5:45 PM - Foreigner
- 8:15 PM - In a Cold Vein
- 10:45 PM - Portal to Hell
23rd August
- 10:40 AM - Short Film Showcase 2
- 1:10 PM - Pig Hill
- 3:35 PM - The Caretaker
- 6:30 PM - The Haunting At Jack the Ripper
- 8:45 PM - He Kills at Night
- 10:50 PM - Healing Andy
24th August
- 11:00 AM - Short Film Showcase 3
- 1:30 PM - Sane Inside Insanity: The Phenomenon of Rocky Horror
- 4:00 PM - Super Happy Fun Clown
- 6:35 PM - Captured Souls: In. Conversation with Graham Humphreys
- 8:45 PM - Death Cycle
25th August
- 10:50 AM - Short Film Showcase 4
- 1:20 PM - The Weed Eaters
- 3:40 PM - Sick Puppy
- 6:15 PM - The Serpent’s Skin
Discovery Screen Two (Odeon Luxe West End)
21st August
- 8:25 PM - The Only Ones
- 10:45 PM. - TBC
22nd August
- 10:45 AM - Dog of God
- 1:10 PM - The Degenerate: The Life & Films of Andy Milligan
- 3:45 PM - Show Film Showcase 1
- 6:15 PM - Your Host
- 8:45 PM - The Confession
23rd August
- 1:00 PM - Five
- 3:20 PM - Blood Shine
- 6:00 PM - Blockhead
- 8:25 PM - The Arborist
24th August
- 11:15 AM - The Mannequin
- 1:40 PM - Film Sussex Panel
- 3:30 PM - Hellcat
- 6:15 PM - Gill
- 8:40 PM - Where is Juan Moctezuma
25th August
- 10:50 AM - The Other People
- 1:25 PM - A Blind Bargain
- 3:45 PM - Above the Knee
- 6:00 PM - Borderline
Discovery Screen Three (Odeon Leicester Square)
22nd August
- 3:30 PM - Dooba Dooba
- 6:00 PM - Kombucha
- 8:30 PM - Salt Along the Tongue
23rd August
- 12:55 PM - Noseeums
- 3:30 PM - El Instinto (Instinct)
- 6:25 PM - The Haunted Forest
- 8:50 PM - Cover
24th August
- 1:00 PM - Kombucha
- 3:30 PM - Salt Along the Tongue
- 6:35 PM - Noseeums
- 8:55 PM - The Haunted Forest
25th August
- 1:10 PM - Dooba Dooba
- 3:45 PM - El Instinto (Instinct)
- 6:00 PM - Cover
Andrew Williams has written about tech for a decade. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff.
