A surprising actor once came *this close* to being James Bond
They had the same initials and everything
There has been a lot of buzz about Bond; with Daniel Craig officially stepping away, actors from Papa Essideiu to Piers Brosnan have been thrown into the mix to step into (or back into) the sharp-suited role.
But it turns out another very famous actor almost donned the martini-holding, baddie-fighting alter ego - James Brolin.
In an interview with PEOPLE, the actor looked back over his career ahead of his 85th birthday. In his 40s, Brolin had the opportunity to play James Bond, only for the plans to change last minute.
Brolin revealed he was asked to sign on for the 1983 Octopussy Bond film, replacing Roger Moore who had apparently said he would never do another 007 film. We’ve heard that one before…
- New James Bond: these are the actors who should be the next 007
- Bond is back! 007 First Light video game revealed — and it’s a Casino Royale style origin story
- Next James Bond will still be a British chap, says leaked memo
“He was out, so I flew over and met all the people,” Brolin shared. “And I got my apartment and I started working with the stuntmen and Cubby Broccoli hired me.” However we all know how it ended – a Brolin-less Bond film.
Brolin confirmed that “I hadn’t signed any papers yet, so I got back to L.A to get my stuff because I was going to be gone for a year. And I got a call saying Roger decided to do one more, and I was out.”
Brolin went on to explain that during that period of his career, he was trying to figure out the best direction for him to go down. After doing the independent film Amityville Horror, Brolin claimed “nobody knew what to do with [him], because of the character” - George Lutz.
"I got offered [the first] Superman and turned it down because I couldn't see myself being hung up on wires in a big red sock. It just wasn't the direction I wanted to go," he added, later realizing he "really liked character acting”.
"I really liked playing [Ronald] Reagan. I really liked playing [Clark] Gable. I really liked playing a guy that was going nuts in Amityville," he said, reflecting back on his many roles. " I've done a lot of different characters that people aren't familiar with. That's my favourite.” So maybe Bond wouldn't have been his dream role?
"To be a leading man and just looking your best and saying the words perfect, it's not interesting at all to me. And yet I'm stuck with it, or have been."
We’re glad to know it’s not just us who wonder what could have been. Even though we love Craig, Moore, and the whole Bond crew, it's a shame we never saw Brolin in Bond. Could he have a cameo in the next Bond film? Maybe a switch to being a baddie? We could see it…
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
