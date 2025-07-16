IMAX is going to sell tickets for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey a year before its release date
Talk about early bird
The Odyssey (Homer’s original) was - and is - iconic enough in its own right. But, it’s got a pretty strong rival coming in hot, courtesy of Christopher Nolan.
The latest news from Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey flick is that Imax tickets are reportedly set to go on sale from Thursday 17th - a full year ahead of its scheduled release date.
The hotly anticipated film is currently set to be released in July 2026. However, across the pond, some eagle eyed publications have noted listings for IMAX 70mm showings have already started appearing online at larger chains like Cinemark, AMC, and Harkins across major cities like LA, Phoenix, and Dallas.
Nolan’s last cinematic venture was the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which grossed $975.8m globally, with $190m of that coming from IMAX screenings alone. So, it’s not entirely surprising that there is an IMAX push happening. The decision to sell tickets this early has never been done before, so it may be a sort of litmus test to see what demand is like.
Tom Holland in The Odyssey pic.twitter.com/vL3elbr27PJuly 1, 2025
It was revealed earlier this year that The Odyssey is being shot entirely on IMAX cameras - making it the first commercial feature film to do so.
Not only is it the first film to do this, it is using the new IMAX cameras which are reportedly lighter and quieter. This eliminates the usual problems like scanning and processing the film stock. Nolan is the first to use these cameras, but IMAX apparently plans to rent out the new cameras after he’s done with them. Kind of like Vinted or By Rotation but for the film industry.
Currently the only trailer available for the blockbuster is being shown before Jurassic World Rebirth, but there are no hints as to when we might get an online version anytime soon.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
The Odyssey, is currently still filming and follows the classic tale of Homer’s epic Greek poem. The story follows the hero Odysseus as he journeys home after the Trojan War, his voyage interrupted and taken of course by a series of threats and mythological creatures. Matt Damon is playing Odysseus, with Tom Holland taking on the role of his son, Telemachus, and Charlize Theron is playing goddess Circe. We know that Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Anne Hathaway, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie, and Elliot Page have also all been cast but their roles haven’t been confirmed yet.
The Odyssey will be released in theatres on 17th July 2026 - but you could be booking your tickets soon by the looks of it…
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
