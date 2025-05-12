Lord of the Rings trilogy celebration concert set for London’s Royal Albert Hall

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and to mark the momentous occasion, all three films in the trilogy are set to be shown at the Royal Albert Hall on whopping 40-foot screens accompanied by a live orchestra.

There’s an argument that this will be the ultimate way to experience Peter Jackson’s epic, and for any Lord of the Rings megafans, there’s no better place to prod your first-timer mates and point out how Viggo Mortensen broke his foot kicking that helmet.

Part of the venue's Films In Concert series, the Royal Albert Hall will present the entire trilogy back-to-back with a full orchestra — a first in the UK. The first showing is scheduled for Thursday, 30th April, 2026, followed by the second on Saturday, 9th May, 2026.





The Films in Concert series also offers fans the opportunity to see Top Gun: Maverick, How to Train Your Dragon (the animated version) and more, but the jewel in the crown is The Lord of the Rings.

Due to the length of the films, there will be a 25-minute intermission for each screening, so don’t panic about not being able to pop out for over three hours – they’ve got you covered.

Luckily, you don’t need to wait for the tickets to go on sale, as they’re already live, with a variety of times and days on offer with both evening and afternoon performances available with pricing starting as low as £25 and going up to £110 depending on what package and seats you opt for.