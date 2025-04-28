London's Prince Charles Cinema is holding an A24 festival

London’s iconic Prince Charles cinema is holding an A24 season in May, but you’d better hurry if you want to snap up the remaining tickets.

There’s always interesting stuff being screened at the Prince Charles Cinema. And a week-long celebration of A24 flicks is coming from May 9th to May 15th.

It’s dubbed A24/7, and consists of seven evening screenings, handy for those who work normal hours and can’t simply skip off to the cinema at midday. Here’s the list:

May 9: Everything Everywhere All At Once (8:30pm)

May 10: Uncut Gems (8:30pm)

May 11: Midsommar (7:45pm)

May 12: Moonlight (8:30pm)

May 13: Lady Bird (8:30pm)

May 14: Past Lives (8:30pm)

May 15: The Lighthouse (8:30pm)

It’s a collection of bangers that scores an average of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tickets can be booked direct from the Prince Charles Cinema website, but remaining seats are fairly limited, particularly for Moonlight and The Lighthouse.

A24 has become well-known for its top-tier arthouse films, and if anything the Prince Charles Cinema’s picks steer clear of some of the distribution studio’s deeper cuts in favour of the real crowd pleasers.

The 2016-2023 time period in which they sit may also be looked upon as the golden era of A24.

In late 2023 we heard the studio was planning to shift strategy, to produce more big budget movies, including ones linked to popular existing properties.

Thankfully, since then we’ve still had plenty of interesting movies come out of A24, including The Brutalist, Warfare, Sing Sing and Heretic.

Its next release is Friendship, which gets a limited US release just as the Prince Charles Cinema A24 season starts, on May 9th. It stars Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, but there’s no word of a UK cinema release yet.