This East London cinema is charging 1999 ticket prices — here's what you can go see

The Genesis cinema in Mile End is celebrating turning 26 after initially opening in 1999, an impressive feat considering how difficult the last five years in particular have been for picture houses. To mark the occasion and give back to fans, the cinema is not only partying like it's 1999, but offering up cinema tickets at a price from that era too.

The event, which runs between the 2nd and 15th May, will allow punters to watch an array of handpicked films ranging from hard hitting epics like There Will Be Blood to family favourites including Scooby Doo. During this period, any film part of the Birthday Season will cost only £2.50 per ticket – an absolute bargain.

Not only are the tickets an absolute steal, but the prices for drinks and popcorn will also be reduced for these films, which are being shown during the season. This means that going to the pictures is a feasible and cheap night out again, just like it used to be back in the day.

This event also coincides with the Wes Anderson season, during which most of the director's filmography is being shown, but these are listed at a different price from the Birthday Season.

If you are in the area, or have been itching to see some classics on the big screen again, then this event should be right up your street, and it’s lovely seeing a classic institution still going strong and giving back to the fans.

There aren’t many things you can do these days for a fiver, but for two weeks, the Genesis cinema has you covered, and you can check out the full range of films being shown for the event on its website.

If you're on the lookout for more classic screenings, BFI is showing a limited, one-time-only screening of the original Star Wars cut in June.

Main image via Genesis