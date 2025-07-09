Prime Day Vinyl deals: Discount records that everyone should be spinning

Amazon Prime Day is all about scrimping, saving and catching some cracking bargains on everything from games to whisky. This year, we're seeing a significant resurgence in physical media, as people yearn for the days when they actually own things, and that means vinyl is also as popular as ever.

There's a unique joy in the tactile experience of holding an album, admiring the artwork, and dropping the needle to hear the rich, warm sound that only vinyl can deliver. It's more than just listening to music; it's an immersive experience that connects you with the artist's original vision.

Whether you're just starting your journey into the world of LPs, eager to discover the magic of analogue sound, or you're a seasoned vinyl hunter with shelves groaning under the weight of your prized possessions, Prime Day offers an unparalleled chance to snag some truly enviable releases.

We've curated a selection of the best deals to treat your record player this summer, featuring a diverse mix of artists ranging from timeless classics like Fleetwood Mac to more recent and exciting artists like Kneecap. Get ready to enhance your listening experience and discover your next favourite record with our selection below.

(what's the Story) Morning Glory? [vinyl]
Oasis
(What's the Story) Morning Glory?

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill [vinyl]
Lauryn Hill
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Circles [vinyl]
Mac Miller
Circles

The Dark Side of the Moon (50th Anniversary)
Pink Floyd
The Dark Side of the Moon

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [vinyl]
Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Fleetwood Mac (amazon Exclusive Coke Bottle Clear Vinyl)
Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac

The Tarantino Sound [vinyl]
Various Artists
The Tarantino Sound

Volcano [vinyl]
Jungle
Volcano

Hit Me Hard and Soft [vinyl]
Billie Eilish
Hit Me Hard and Soft

Fine Art (limited Green, White and Orange Tri-Colour Vinyl ) [vinyl]
Kneecap
Fine Art

Short N' Sweet
Sabrina Carpenter
Short N' Sweet

Flower Boy [vinyl]
Tyler, The Creator
Flower Boy

Check out more Prime Day deals below:

