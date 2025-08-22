10 best dog breeds for apartment living in London

Living in London certainly has its quirks: charming flats, tiny lifts, lots of stairs, and the occasional fox popping up in your garden. But don’t let city life stop you from having a four-legged friend.

In fact, many dog breeds are practically made for apartment living; they're compact, calm, and absolutely content with a few walks and lots of cuddles. We’ve kept the list to pretty commonly found dog breeds because, as much as we love a Basenji, you’re going to be hard pushed to find one for sale.

So, whether you’re working from your Balham flat or heading to the park in Hackney, these 9 dog breeds are top picks for city dwellers, renowned for being small, quiet, but still full of personality.

Bichon Frise

(Image credit: Photo by Mario De Fina/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Bichon Frise is like a living marshmallow; they’re cheerful, affectionate, and always ready to play. These pups are smart and sociable, making them ideal for apartments and people who love having a constant companion.

Their curly, hypoallergenic coat means minimal shedding (great for keeping your flat hair-free), though they do need regular grooming to keep looking sharp.

Size: Small – 5–8 kg

Small – 5–8 kg Energy Level: Moderate

Moderate Grooming: High – regular brushing and trims required

Boston Terrier

(Image credit: Photo by Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Boston Terriers are friendly, adaptable, and dressed like they’re heading to a black-tie event. Their tuxedo markings are iconic, but it’s their kind temperament and sociability that really make them great companions.

They’re playful but don’t need a ton of exercise, and they’re generally quiet, ideal for shared buildings and sound-sensitive neighbours.

Size: Small – 6–11 kg

Small – 6–11 kg Energy Level: Moderate

Moderate Grooming: Low – occasional brushing

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

(Image credit: Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images)

Elegant yet low-maintenance, Cavaliers are soft, sweet, and incredibly loving. They’re just as happy curled up beside you as they are strolling through the park. This makes them perfect for flats where space might be limited, but affection is unlimited.

They’re friendly with strangers, other pets, and kids, and they settle into most routines with ease.

Size: Small – 5.5–8 kg

Small – 5.5–8 kg Energy Level: Moderate

Moderate Grooming: Medium – regular brushing to prevent matting

Miniature Dachshund

(Image credit: Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

These long-bodied legends are bold, curious, and always entertaining. Miniature Dachshunds are compact and easy to carry (or pop in a tote), which is a bonus in cities with lots of stairs or public transport.

They do love a daily walk, but aren’t high-energy. Just go easy on the jumping and stairs, their backs are delicate and can cause problems later in life.

Size: Very small – 4–5 kg

Very small – 4–5 kg Energy Level: Moderate

Moderate Grooming: Low to moderate (depends on coat type – smooth, long, or wire-haired)

French Bulldog

(Image credit: Photo by: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Frenchies are built for apartment life: small, low-energy, and extremely snuggly. They’re often content to lounge about with the occasional burst of zoomies. They don’t need much exercise and rarely bark, which makes them ideal for busy buildings or if you have neighbours above you.

A bit like the Dachshund, there is a caveat, as Frenchies are known to have health issues thanks to their flat faces, so it’s important to avoid overheating and heavy exercise. If you do like a flat face, the Boston that is higher on the list may be a better option, as they have longer snouts comparatively.

Size: Small – 8–14 kg

Small – 8–14 kg Energy Level: Low

Low Grooming: Low – occasional brushing

Havanese

(Image credit: Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Havanese is an affectionate, playful breed that loves being near their people. Again, they're small and quiet and enjoy playtime just as much as cuddles.

While they do require brushing, they don’t shed much. And they’re one of the more adaptable breeds on this list, handling new routines and environments with ease. Meaning if you do end up moving house, they’ll settle in quite quickly.

Size: Small – 4–7 kg

Small – 4–7 kg Energy Level: Moderate

Moderate Grooming: Moderate to high – regular brushing required

Italian Greyhound

(Image credit: Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Italian Greyhounds are tiny, graceful, and extremely attached to their people. They like quick sprints around the flat or park, followed by long naps under blankets, preferably right next to you.

They’re clean, low-shedding, and quiet, but they don’t enjoy cold, rainy weather. If you don’t mind putting a coat on your dog before going out, they’re a great apartment match and look incredibly stylish.

Size: Very small – 3.5–6 kg

Very small – 3.5–6 kg Energy Level: Low–Moderate

Low–Moderate Grooming: Very low – quick weekly brushing

Maltese

(Image credit: Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Maltese is one of the oldest toy breeds in the world, and they’ve spent that time perfecting their role as lapdogs. They're gentle, affectionate, and perfectly happy living in a smaller space, and because they’re so small, even a small space probably feels massive to them.

Their beautiful white coats require daily care, or you can opt for a short puppy cut to make things simpler, but that means you’ll have some extra trips to the groomers.

Size: Small – 3–4 kg

Small – 3–4 kg Energy Level: Low–Moderate

Low–Moderate Grooming: High – daily brushing or regular trims

Miniature Schnauzer

(Image credit: Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Mini Schnauzers are smart, outgoing, and full of personality. They’re a little larger than some other apartment breeds we’ve listed, but still very manageable in size. With proper exercise and mental stimulation, they’re excellent indoor companions.

Their wiry coat needs regular grooming, and they can be a bit vocal if not well-trained, but their loyalty is second to none. You just need to make sure they’re raised properly.

Size: Small–Medium – 7–9 kg

Small–Medium – 7–9 kg Energy Level: Moderate

Moderate Grooming: High – requires regular trims and brushing

Shiba Inu

(Image credit: Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The Shiba Inu is a compact, fox-faced bundle of independence and charm, think of them as the cat of the dog world. They’re clean (almost obsessively so), quiet, and physically well-suited to apartment living at 6.5–11 kg.

But don’t be fooled by their adorable looks, Shibas have a strong personality and a mind of their own. They need daily exercise, mental challenges, and firm, consistent training to keep their sometimes stubborn streak in check.

Not always the easiest breed to handle in busy city life, they’re best for people who want a smart, spirited companion and aren’t phased by a bit of attitude or a dog who marches to their own beat. If you’re an experienced dog owner who doesn’t want a dog that’s too clingy this is no doubt the one for you.

Size: Small–Medium – 6.5–11 kg

Small–Medium – 6.5–11 kg Energy Level: High

High Grooming: Low – quick brushing; heavy shedding seasonally

From compact cuddlers to bold little characters, these breeds all make excellent flatmates in the big city. They're well-suited to smaller living spaces, quick walks in the park, and quiet evenings at home, all the things that make London apartment life special.

No matter which pup you choose, a bit of love, a reliable routine, and a few treats (ok, lots of treats) will help them feel right at home and in the process help your place feel more like a home too.