ClearFrame CD player revives physical media with a see-through twist

The humble compact disc is staging a surprising comeback, and it's not just your dusty old Discman spinning up once more. In a world increasingly obsessed with all things analogue, CDs are finding their place again, offering a happy medium between crackly warmth and digital omnipresence.

A Tokyo-based firm has unleashed the ClearFrame CD Player, a device that’s less about hiding its inner workings and more about putting them on full display. Imagine, if you will, a clear polycarbonate box proudly showcasing its black circuit board and, even better, the very CD you’re currently spinning.

It’s like a peek-a-boo game for audiophiles. This clever contraption even lets you display the album cover itself in the transparent back, a feature that even the most nostalgic, clear-shelled CD players of yesteryear somehow missed.

Weighing in at a mere 300g (about the weight of a guinea pig, for reference) and just over six inches square, the ClearFrame is a masterclass in packing legitimate functionality into something that looks suspiciously like modern art.

(Image credit: YD Select)

It handles everything from standard CDs to the slightly less glamorous CD-R/RW and MP3 discs, proving it’s not just a pretty face. Plus, with Bluetooth 5.1, you can connect it to your fancy wireless speakers, or, if you’re feeling truly retro, dust off those headphones and plug into the 3.5mm jack. A tiny LED Nixie-style screen in the corner adds a touch of futuristic charm, displaying the track number like it's a hidden code.

Powering this transparent marvel is a 1800mAh battery, providing a respectable 7 to 8 hours of playback. USB-C charging keeps things zippy, and the thoughtful playback modes (full album, repeat all, or single track loop) mean you’re always in control.

Plus, a lock function for when you're carrying it around means no accidental skips; long gone are the days of trying to keep your CD player perfectly still in the back of the car.

Available for £150 from Yanko Design’s online store, the ClearFrame CD Player is currently on sale, although shipping is from Japan only, so you may want to factor in those delivery costs. In an era where “play next” is the default setting, this player encourages you to actually engage with your music. You insert the disc, slide the cover into place, and click; the music takes over. No apps, no notifications, just the satisfying sight of your CD spinning like a tiny kinetic sculpture.

If you're ready to rediscover the joy of a physical album and show off your impeccable taste in music, the ClearFrame might just be your new best friend. Just don't forget to curate your album cover collection – they're part of the show now.