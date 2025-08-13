ClearFrame CD player revives physical media with a see-through twist
See what's spinning
The humble compact disc is staging a surprising comeback, and it's not just your dusty old Discman spinning up once more. In a world increasingly obsessed with all things analogue, CDs are finding their place again, offering a happy medium between crackly warmth and digital omnipresence.
A Tokyo-based firm has unleashed the ClearFrame CD Player, a device that’s less about hiding its inner workings and more about putting them on full display. Imagine, if you will, a clear polycarbonate box proudly showcasing its black circuit board and, even better, the very CD you’re currently spinning.
It’s like a peek-a-boo game for audiophiles. This clever contraption even lets you display the album cover itself in the transparent back, a feature that even the most nostalgic, clear-shelled CD players of yesteryear somehow missed.
Weighing in at a mere 300g (about the weight of a guinea pig, for reference) and just over six inches square, the ClearFrame is a masterclass in packing legitimate functionality into something that looks suspiciously like modern art.
It handles everything from standard CDs to the slightly less glamorous CD-R/RW and MP3 discs, proving it’s not just a pretty face. Plus, with Bluetooth 5.1, you can connect it to your fancy wireless speakers, or, if you’re feeling truly retro, dust off those headphones and plug into the 3.5mm jack. A tiny LED Nixie-style screen in the corner adds a touch of futuristic charm, displaying the track number like it's a hidden code.
Powering this transparent marvel is a 1800mAh battery, providing a respectable 7 to 8 hours of playback. USB-C charging keeps things zippy, and the thoughtful playback modes (full album, repeat all, or single track loop) mean you’re always in control.
Plus, a lock function for when you're carrying it around means no accidental skips; long gone are the days of trying to keep your CD player perfectly still in the back of the car.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Available for £150 from Yanko Design’s online store, the ClearFrame CD Player is currently on sale, although shipping is from Japan only, so you may want to factor in those delivery costs. In an era where “play next” is the default setting, this player encourages you to actually engage with your music. You insert the disc, slide the cover into place, and click; the music takes over. No apps, no notifications, just the satisfying sight of your CD spinning like a tiny kinetic sculpture.
If you're ready to rediscover the joy of a physical album and show off your impeccable taste in music, the ClearFrame might just be your new best friend. Just don't forget to curate your album cover collection – they're part of the show now.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
