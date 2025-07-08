The best Prime Day watch deals

Smart and standard watches included

Three watches that are in the Prime Day sale on a grey background, the watches are: Ingersoll The Herald, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro and Emporio Armani
Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it comes a plethora of deals, covering everything from sneakers to scotch, marking the perfect opportunity to finally make those purchases you’ve been umming and awwing about for months. Fortunately, if you’ve been on the market for a decent timepiece, then the sale has plenty to offer, with both traditional watches and smartwatches receiving big discounts.

We’ve picked out some of our favourites below for you to check out, with none of them coming in above £300, so you don’t feel too guilty for nabbing yourself a well-earned treat during Amazon’s four days of discounts. All of the deals below are only available to Prime members.

Armani Silver watch 48% off
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Men's Watch

This imported watch features a 39mm round stainless steel case with a white dial, a 20mm silver stainless steel bracelet, and an automatic analogue display.

Braun watch in black 52% off
Braun
Braun Automatic Mens Watch

The Braun automatic 3-hand analogue watch features a 40mm stainless steel case with a bezel, automatic movement, and a yellow second-hand.

Ingersoll The Herald watch in silver49% off
Ingersoll
Ingersoll the Herald Mens 40mm Watch

The Ingersoll 1892 Automatic Gents' Watch features a 40mm stainless steel case and strap, along with a small seconds skeleton sub-dial.

Best Prime Day smart watch deals

The modern person needs a watch to do more than just tell the time. The practical side of watches is primarily found in smartwatches, while traditional watches are now more known for sparking conversation and complementing a decent outfit.

That's why we've also included some of the best smartwatches on sale this Prime Day, all of the below watches will aid you in your day-to-day life and of course help you chase your fitness dream.

Huawei Smart Watch 25% off

Huawei
Huawei Watch Gt 5 Pro 46 mm Smartwatch for Men

Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium alloy and sapphire glass, this watch is complemented by a runway-inspired fluoroelastomer strap. It offers a maximum battery life of 14 days and provides comprehensive health tracking, including ECG analysis and health features.

Samsung smart watch in silver with a grey strap 32% off
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Silver with Galaxy Ai

Enhance your well-being with Galaxy Watch7 which aids all your daily activities. It features an energy score that offers personalised sleep coaching and advanced fitness tracking with WaterLock Mode. The 3NM processor ensures seamless transitions and extended battery life.

Apple watch in silver with a grey strap 26% off

Apple
Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42 mm Smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 10 offers a larger display, thinner design, and faster charging. It provides advanced health insights, including ECG, heart rate notifications, and sleep tracking. Innovative safety features, including Fall and Crash Detection and Emergency SOS, are included.

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

