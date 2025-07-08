The best Prime Day watch deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it comes a plethora of deals, covering everything from sneakers to scotch, marking the perfect opportunity to finally make those purchases you’ve been umming and awwing about for months. Fortunately, if you’ve been on the market for a decent timepiece, then the sale has plenty to offer, with both traditional watches and smartwatches receiving big discounts.

We’ve picked out some of our favourites below for you to check out, with none of them coming in above £300, so you don’t feel too guilty for nabbing yourself a well-earned treat during Amazon’s four days of discounts. All of the deals below are only available to Prime members.

48% off Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Men's Watch £178.30 at Amazon UK This imported watch features a 39mm round stainless steel case with a white dial, a 20mm silver stainless steel bracelet, and an automatic analogue display. 52% off Braun Braun Automatic Mens Watch £197.50 at Amazon UK The Braun automatic 3-hand analogue watch features a 40mm stainless steel case with a bezel, automatic movement, and a yellow second-hand. 49% off Ingersoll Ingersoll the Herald Mens 40mm Watch £180.50 at Amazon UK The Ingersoll 1892 Automatic Gents' Watch features a 40mm stainless steel case and strap, along with a small seconds skeleton sub-dial.

Best Prime Day smart watch deals

The modern person needs a watch to do more than just tell the time. The practical side of watches is primarily found in smartwatches, while traditional watches are now more known for sparking conversation and complementing a decent outfit.

That's why we've also included some of the best smartwatches on sale this Prime Day, all of the below watches will aid you in your day-to-day life and of course help you chase your fitness dream.

25% off Huawei Huawei Watch Gt 5 Pro 46 mm Smartwatch for Men £249 at Amazon UK Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium alloy and sapphire glass, this watch is complemented by a runway-inspired fluoroelastomer strap. It offers a maximum battery life of 14 days and provides comprehensive health tracking, including ECG analysis and health features. 32% off Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Silver with Galaxy Ai £217.55 at Amazon UK Enhance your well-being with Galaxy Watch7 which aids all your daily activities. It features an energy score that offers personalised sleep coaching and advanced fitness tracking with WaterLock Mode. The 3NM processor ensures seamless transitions and extended battery life. 26% off Apple Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42 mm Smartwatch £295 at Amazon UK The Apple Watch Series 10 offers a larger display, thinner design, and faster charging. It provides advanced health insights, including ECG, heart rate notifications, and sleep tracking. Innovative safety features, including Fall and Crash Detection and Emergency SOS, are included.

