I’m a whisky expert - Here are my top three Prime Day Scotch whisky picks I'd actually recommend buying
Bring on the dram(a)
We rarely need an excuse to raise a glass - a birthday, a wedding, a Friday. Someone remembers their pass to the office, hooray! Crack open the nearest malt. Unlike some of the larger investment pieces - TVs, sound systems, watches - alcohol is something that’s often on your shopping list, so no one's likely to raise an eyebrow when the delivery turns up. Also, it's way easier to sneak past your other half unnoticed, unlike, you know, a massive soundbar or something.
Prime Day is a great excuse to push the boat out and get something a little more premium than your usual order, as Amazon slashes the prices of all manner of its wares. If you earmark, say £60 to spend on a bottle, then chances are you’ll be able to pick up something a little extra special. Getting a bit more malt for your moolah.
As you can imagine, we test our fair share of whiskies, regularly going through the latest releases to find the best bottles in the bunch. And whilst we have our favourite stand-alone - from a river-inspired Irish whiskey to one made in a coffin, there are some classic bottles currently on offer thanks to Prime Week which are definitely worth adding to cart.
If you’re a fan of peated whisky, then you'll likely already be well-versed in Lagavulin. If you're wanting something a little more special, this discount is a great one to have on your radar; rather than pick up an 8-year-old Lagavulin for £50, you can pick up this smoky 16-year-old for just over the £60 mark.
Lagavulin 16 is a pretty intense single malt executed masterfully; it’s rich, it’s slightly salty and also delivers a beautiful peachy sweetness.
Nearly 50% off Talisker? Yes, please. Capturing a taste of Islay, Talisker is basically all the beauty of the coast in liquid form. It's a classic for a reason - premium yet accessible with soft fruit, smokey oak depth and a fresh, peppery finish.
We have a soft spot for The Singleton - unlike the others on this list, The Singleton is much lighter and more mellow, with notes of honey and vanilla. It’s buttery smooth and balanced, with a nutty undertone. Aged in Oloroso casks and ex-bourbon casks, the whisky is creamy and rich, with notes of apple and espresso on the palate. And at £26, it’s definitely worth adding to your wish list.
The Singleton 12-year-old is one of our go-to drinks-cupboard whiskies, delivering a premium taste without breaking the bank, so if you’re looking to stock up on an *ahem* essential, this is a great one to try out.
