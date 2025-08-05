Nick Cave to score Sky TV show original based on his cult classic novel

A legendary score

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis writing music together
(Image credit: Sky)
Morgan Truder's avatar
By
published
in News

The talented Nick Cave and his long-time creative partner, Warren Ellis, are set to compose the original score for Sky's upcoming six-part drama series, The Death of Bunny Munro. This series, based on Cave's own celebrated novel, promises to be quite the journey.

The duo, known for their emotionally charged and often intense musical explorations, recorded the score in East London, and is rumoured to serve up raw, unruly energy – which is sort of exactly what you'd expect from these two. They're no strangers to scoring projects, with an impressive list of film and documentary credits under their belts, including The Proposition and the recent Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black. So, we know we're in for something special.

Starring House of the Dragon's Matt Smith as the titular Bunny Munro, the series follows a charismatic yet complicated door-to-door salesman who, after a tragic event, embarks on a chaotic sales tour with his young son. It sounds like a fascinating exploration of self-discovery and fatherhood, set against the backdrop of Brighton and beyond.

Nick Cave sat in front of Warren Ellis as he plays the violin

(Image credit: Sky)

The creative team behind the series is just as impressive, with BAFTA winner Pete Jackson penning the script and Isabella Eklöf directing. Keep an eye out for young Rafael Mathé making his TV debut as Bunny Junior, alongside a fantastic supporting cast including Sarah Greene and David Threlfall.

To mark this iconic marriage of Nick Cave's words and original music, Sky is holding a special preview event at the Southbank Centre' as part of the London Literature Festival on October 30, 2025 - and it's open to the public.

Attendees will get to see the first two episodes, followed by an exclusive on-stage chat with Nick Cave himself and lead actor Matt Smith. Tickets go on sale for the general public on the 7th of August and it looks like they'll be around the £20 mark plus a booking fee, but that's not bad considering the exclusive insights you'll get from Nick Cave and Matt Smith. So it's worth marking your calendars for this one - or even signing up to become a Southbank Centre member if you're a Cave / Smith as members get early access to the tickets. Sign us up...

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸