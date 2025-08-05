Nick Cave to score Sky TV show original based on his cult classic novel

The talented Nick Cave and his long-time creative partner, Warren Ellis, are set to compose the original score for Sky's upcoming six-part drama series, The Death of Bunny Munro. This series, based on Cave's own celebrated novel, promises to be quite the journey.

The duo, known for their emotionally charged and often intense musical explorations, recorded the score in East London, and is rumoured to serve up raw, unruly energy – which is sort of exactly what you'd expect from these two. They're no strangers to scoring projects, with an impressive list of film and documentary credits under their belts, including The Proposition and the recent Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black. So, we know we're in for something special.

Starring House of the Dragon's Matt Smith as the titular Bunny Munro, the series follows a charismatic yet complicated door-to-door salesman who, after a tragic event, embarks on a chaotic sales tour with his young son. It sounds like a fascinating exploration of self-discovery and fatherhood, set against the backdrop of Brighton and beyond.

(Image credit: Sky)

The creative team behind the series is just as impressive, with BAFTA winner Pete Jackson penning the script and Isabella Eklöf directing. Keep an eye out for young Rafael Mathé making his TV debut as Bunny Junior, alongside a fantastic supporting cast including Sarah Greene and David Threlfall.

To mark this iconic marriage of Nick Cave's words and original music, Sky is holding a special preview event at the Southbank Centre' as part of the London Literature Festival on October 30, 2025 - and it's open to the public.

Attendees will get to see the first two episodes, followed by an exclusive on-stage chat with Nick Cave himself and lead actor Matt Smith. Tickets go on sale for the general public on the 7th of August and it looks like they'll be around the £20 mark plus a booking fee, but that's not bad considering the exclusive insights you'll get from Nick Cave and Matt Smith. So it's worth marking your calendars for this one - or even signing up to become a Southbank Centre member if you're a Cave / Smith as members get early access to the tickets. Sign us up...