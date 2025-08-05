Nick Cave to score Sky TV show original based on his cult classic novel
A legendary score
The talented Nick Cave and his long-time creative partner, Warren Ellis, are set to compose the original score for Sky's upcoming six-part drama series, The Death of Bunny Munro. This series, based on Cave's own celebrated novel, promises to be quite the journey.
The duo, known for their emotionally charged and often intense musical explorations, recorded the score in East London, and is rumoured to serve up raw, unruly energy – which is sort of exactly what you'd expect from these two. They're no strangers to scoring projects, with an impressive list of film and documentary credits under their belts, including The Proposition and the recent Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black. So, we know we're in for something special.
Starring House of the Dragon's Matt Smith as the titular Bunny Munro, the series follows a charismatic yet complicated door-to-door salesman who, after a tragic event, embarks on a chaotic sales tour with his young son. It sounds like a fascinating exploration of self-discovery and fatherhood, set against the backdrop of Brighton and beyond.
The creative team behind the series is just as impressive, with BAFTA winner Pete Jackson penning the script and Isabella Eklöf directing. Keep an eye out for young Rafael Mathé making his TV debut as Bunny Junior, alongside a fantastic supporting cast including Sarah Greene and David Threlfall.
To mark this iconic marriage of Nick Cave's words and original music, Sky is holding a special preview event at the Southbank Centre' as part of the London Literature Festival on October 30, 2025 - and it's open to the public.
Attendees will get to see the first two episodes, followed by an exclusive on-stage chat with Nick Cave himself and lead actor Matt Smith. Tickets go on sale for the general public on the 7th of August and it looks like they'll be around the £20 mark plus a booking fee, but that's not bad considering the exclusive insights you'll get from Nick Cave and Matt Smith. So it's worth marking your calendars for this one - or even signing up to become a Southbank Centre member if you're a Cave / Smith as members get early access to the tickets. Sign us up...
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Alien: Earth cast on the ‘unrelentingly fascinating’ Xenomorph, brand new species, and why now is the right time for the first-ever Alien series
Exclusive We chat to the cast and creators of the first-ever Alien TV series, which dares to ask the question: what if the Xenomorph made it to Earth?
-
Heaven Hill Distillery announces the release of a new unicorn whisky
Magical...
-
Sky TV's huge new original film is a star-studded look at Nazi war crimes
Crowe, Malik and more
-
The ultimate film quiz is touring round the UK - and it’s coming to London cinemas
Eggheads but for film buffs only
-
New Jeff Buckley documentary, 'It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley' reveals emotional trailer ahead of its release
Wait in the fire for this one
-
Prime Day Vinyl deals: Discount records that everyone should be spinning
Worth a spin
-
Blink 182’s Tom DeLonge on UFOs, Bigfoot, and his debut film Monsters of California
The truth is out there — and Tom DeLonge intends to find it...
-
Live Aid at 40: The 5 best performances to re-watch
There's more to Live Aid 1985 than just Queen
-
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final show — Back to the Beginning review: 10 of the biggest highlights from a star-studded farewell
We were there, we were rocked — here's everything you need to know as the Prince of Darkness bows out.
-
Superman soars above London: The Shard hosts UK's highest sculpture
Flying high