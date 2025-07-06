Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final show — Back to the Beginning review: 10 of the biggest highlights from a star-studded farewell
We were there, we were rocked — here's everything you need to know as the Prince of Darkness bows out.
Long reign the Prince of Darkness! Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning wasn’t just a farewell… it was one of the greatest rock shows in history.
A homecoming to Birmingham’s Villa Park, the all-day epic united metal’s loudest icons in front of 40,000 fans live and another 5 million streaming worldwide. What followed was a storming celebration of Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy: all-star stadium performances, emotional tributes, and one final, unforgettable set with the original Black Sabbath lineup.
From world-class supergroups to host Jason Momoa launching himself into the pit, here are the ten biggest moments from the night Ozzy Osbourne said goodbye with a bang…
1. Ozzy rose from the stage on a throne like the king of the underworld: “Let the madness begin!”
The moment we’d all been waiting for hit like a bolt of lightning to the heart. Ozzy erupted through the stage on a giant black throne, adorned fittingly with a huge bat and crystal-eyed skulls. Dressed in a black leather finery for a set of Ozzy Osbourne solo hits, the Prince of Darkness opened with I Don’t Know, as he rung out: “Let the madness begin!”
From there, he tore through powerhouse anthems like Mr. Crowley and Crazy Train - reminding everyone that no one, absolutely no one, says farewell quite like Ozzy Osbourne.
2. He joined the all-original Black Sabbath one last time
To close out the night, Ozzy returned to where it all began, joined on stage by the original Black Sabbath lineup first formed in 1969: Tony Iommi on guitar, Geezer Butler on bass, and Bill Ward on drums.
In a short but thundering set, the godfathers of metal tore through some of their most iconic tracks: War Pigs, N.I.B., Iron Man, and, of course, Paranoid. It was heavy, emotional, and historic - the final time the full original Sabbath would ever play together live.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
3. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house (or the stadium)
A post shared by Classic Rock (@classicrockmag)
A photo posted by on
With so much anticipation and love pouring in from around the world, Ozzy’s return to the stage hit hard. From the first note, the emotion was overwhelming. Fans screamed every lyric with tears rolling down their faces, clinging to every last moment.
Ozzy’s launch into Mama, I’m Coming Home, bathed in a sea of glittering phone torches, saw even the toughest of metalheads wiping their eyes. Ozzy looking out at the crowd and repeated “I love you all” really sealed the deal on the emotional night.
4. Steven Tyler’s Led Zeppelin cover blew the roof off
What better way to send off one of rock’s greatest ever frontmen, than with one of rock’s greatest ever frontmen? Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler stole the stage to perform Walk This Way and an epic cover of Whole Lotta Love, joined by Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Chad Smith - and the crowd went wild. Now that is an A-list supergroup.
5. The drum battle of the century
Not one, not two, but three massive drum kits took over the stage as drummer legends Chad Smith, Danny Carey (Tool) and surprise guest Travis Barker came together with Tom Morello on guitar, for a killer drum-off during the show.
6. Supergroups with more stars than the Walk of Fame
Like seeing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame brought to life right in front of us, Judas Priest’s KK Downing and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan ripped through Breaking the Law in the band’s Birmingham hometown, Sammy Hagar sung alongside Chad Smith, Ghost’s Papa V Perpetua and Travis Barker took on Bark at the Moon, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale roared through Original Sin with Ozzy guitarist Jake E Lee… and The Rolling Stone’s Ronnie Wood played with Steven Tyler for some solid gold starpower.
7. Jack Black became Ozzy, and it was weirdly perfect
Wearing a bedazzled, fringed jumpsuit emblazoned ‘Ozzy’, Jack Black led a School of Rock-esque band of kids in a raucous rendition of Mr. Crowley. He unleashed his frontman vocals, he jumped, and he even lifted his young guitarist in the air - channeling all the appropriate Ozzy chaos in one brilliant cover.
8. The covers kept coming from rock’s biggest stars
Some of the biggest bands in the world paid tribute through Ozzy and Sabbath covers that lit up the stadium - among them, Guns n' Roses took on Sabbath Bloody Sabbath and Metallica stormed through Hole in the Sky and Johnny Blade alongside their own iconic hits, Lamb of God sent the crowd wild with Children of the Grave, Alice in Chains nailed Fairies Wear Boots, and a surprise appearance from Yungblud to rip through a raw rendition of Changes left the entire stadium with goosebumps.
9. Jason Momoa was a seriously committed host for the night
Where other Hollywood actors might have turned up, smiled for the cameras and waved to the crowd, host for the night Jason Momoa showed he doesn’t do things by halves. The Aquaman star embraced his inner rocker and even joined his fellow metalheads by diving into the mosh pit during Pantera’s set. Sweaty, headbanging, and hyping the acts like a true fan, Jason went all in - literally.
10. Ozzy’s grand finale was a farewell to remember
The night ended as it always had to: with Paranoid. As the final chords rang out across Villa Park, Ozzy took centre stage one last time, soaking in the roar of 40,000 voices. “Thank you. God bless you. That’s goodnight from Black Sabbath,” he said, his voice cracking.
There’s never been anything like this - and there’s never been a band like Black Sabbath, or anyone like Ozzy Osbourne.
Rebecca May (Bex April May) is an award-winning journalist for Shortlist and some of the world’s biggest publications, delivering the pop culture and lifestyle stories you need to know about - one smart, sharp feature at a time. She’s interviewed rockstars, Hollywood heavyweights and everyone in between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How to survive the Oasis reunion tour — little by little, song by song
From not starting the booze too early to bagging the best retro gear
-
Glastonbury 2027 headliners — who's likely to play the next festival?
A new headliner
-
Suspected Oasis soundcheck ignites fan frenzy
So close you can hear it
-
Glastonbury 2025: The 10 best performances
Missed the festival? Here are the sets you should check out online
-
Burna Boy to play free London gig — here's how to get tickets
One night with Burna Boy
-
The 10 greatest ambient albums of all time
Kick back, chill out, and let some of the best ambient albums ever take you on a sonic journey of discovery.
-
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer — 7 boss things we noticed
Born to run (to the cinema)
-
London officially named one of the best cities in the world for music
Music to our ears!