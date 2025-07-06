Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final show — Back to the Beginning review: 10 of the biggest highlights from a star-studded farewell

Long reign the Prince of Darkness! Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning wasn’t just a farewell… it was one of the greatest rock shows in history.

A homecoming to Birmingham’s Villa Park, the all-day epic united metal’s loudest icons in front of 40,000 fans live and another 5 million streaming worldwide. What followed was a storming celebration of Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy: all-star stadium performances, emotional tributes, and one final, unforgettable set with the original Black Sabbath lineup.

From world-class supergroups to host Jason Momoa launching himself into the pit, here are the ten biggest moments from the night Ozzy Osbourne said goodbye with a bang…

1. Ozzy rose from the stage on a throne like the king of the underworld: “Let the madness begin!”

The moment we’d all been waiting for hit like a bolt of lightning to the heart. Ozzy erupted through the stage on a giant black throne, adorned fittingly with a huge bat and crystal-eyed skulls. Dressed in a black leather finery for a set of Ozzy Osbourne solo hits, the Prince of Darkness opened with I Don’t Know, as he rung out: “Let the madness begin!”

From there, he tore through powerhouse anthems like Mr. Crowley and Crazy Train - reminding everyone that no one, absolutely no one, says farewell quite like Ozzy Osbourne.

2. He joined the all-original Black Sabbath one last time

To close out the night, Ozzy returned to where it all began, joined on stage by the original Black Sabbath lineup first formed in 1969: Tony Iommi on guitar, Geezer Butler on bass, and Bill Ward on drums.

In a short but thundering set, the godfathers of metal tore through some of their most iconic tracks: War Pigs, N.I.B., Iron Man, and, of course, Paranoid. It was heavy, emotional, and historic - the final time the full original Sabbath would ever play together live.

3. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house (or the stadium)

With so much anticipation and love pouring in from around the world, Ozzy’s return to the stage hit hard. From the first note, the emotion was overwhelming. Fans screamed every lyric with tears rolling down their faces, clinging to every last moment.

Ozzy’s launch into Mama, I’m Coming Home, bathed in a sea of glittering phone torches, saw even the toughest of metalheads wiping their eyes. Ozzy looking out at the crowd and repeated “I love you all” really sealed the deal on the emotional night.

4. Steven Tyler’s Led Zeppelin cover blew the roof off

(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

What better way to send off one of rock’s greatest ever frontmen, than with one of rock’s greatest ever frontmen? Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler stole the stage to perform Walk This Way and an epic cover of Whole Lotta Love, joined by Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Chad Smith - and the crowd went wild. Now that is an A-list supergroup.

5. The drum battle of the century

(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Not one, not two, but three massive drum kits took over the stage as drummer legends Chad Smith, Danny Carey (Tool) and surprise guest Travis Barker came together with Tom Morello on guitar, for a killer drum-off during the show.

6. Supergroups with more stars than the Walk of Fame

(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Like seeing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame brought to life right in front of us, Judas Priest’s KK Downing and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan ripped through Breaking the Law in the band’s Birmingham hometown, Sammy Hagar sung alongside Chad Smith, Ghost’s Papa V Perpetua and Travis Barker took on Bark at the Moon, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale roared through Original Sin with Ozzy guitarist Jake E Lee… and The Rolling Stone’s Ronnie Wood played with Steven Tyler for some solid gold starpower.

7. Jack Black became Ozzy, and it was weirdly perfect

Wearing a bedazzled, fringed jumpsuit emblazoned ‘Ozzy’, Jack Black led a School of Rock-esque band of kids in a raucous rendition of Mr. Crowley. He unleashed his frontman vocals, he jumped, and he even lifted his young guitarist in the air - channeling all the appropriate Ozzy chaos in one brilliant cover.

8. The covers kept coming from rock’s biggest stars

(Image credit: Kazuyo Horie)

Some of the biggest bands in the world paid tribute through Ozzy and Sabbath covers that lit up the stadium - among them, Guns n' Roses took on Sabbath Bloody Sabbath and Metallica stormed through Hole in the Sky and Johnny Blade alongside their own iconic hits, Lamb of God sent the crowd wild with Children of the Grave, Alice in Chains nailed Fairies Wear Boots, and a surprise appearance from Yungblud to rip through a raw rendition of Changes left the entire stadium with goosebumps.

9. Jason Momoa was a seriously committed host for the night

(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Where other Hollywood actors might have turned up, smiled for the cameras and waved to the crowd, host for the night Jason Momoa showed he doesn’t do things by halves. The Aquaman star embraced his inner rocker and even joined his fellow metalheads by diving into the mosh pit during Pantera’s set. Sweaty, headbanging, and hyping the acts like a true fan, Jason went all in - literally.

10. Ozzy’s grand finale was a farewell to remember

(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

The night ended as it always had to: with Paranoid. As the final chords rang out across Villa Park, Ozzy took centre stage one last time, soaking in the roar of 40,000 voices. “Thank you. God bless you. That’s goodnight from Black Sabbath,” he said, his voice cracking.

There’s never been anything like this - and there’s never been a band like Black Sabbath, or anyone like Ozzy Osbourne.