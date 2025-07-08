Best Prime Day trainer deals
A treat for your trotters
Prime Day is the perfect time to grab a fresh pair of trainers, whether it's just a pair of beaters for kicking around in, a nice pair you wouldn’t mind going to your nan's house in or even a pair of trainers for fitness and the gym. Whatever the occasion, Prime Day will get you sorted.
Only thing is, they'll probably get you more than sorted, with hundreds of options to scroll through, meaning you'll likely feel a bit overwhelmed and give up. Luckily, we’ve had a scroll through all the trainers currently on offer this Prime Day and picked out some of our favourites to save you the hassle and the heartache.
As you would expect, some of the more popular sizes are selling out quicker than others, but that's part of the fun of the Prime Day extravaganza. Keep reading for our favourite picks.
15% off
36% off
32% off
52% off
44% off
32% off
Best Prime Day running trainers
You can also check out the best running trainers we've found on sale this Prime Day, ranging from incredibly premium options to more wallet-friendly discounts that still let you pursue your dream of running everywhere. If you start training now, you might be ready for next year's London Marathon.
21% off
15% off
16% off
