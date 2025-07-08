Best Prime Day trainer deals

A treat for your trotters

Two images on a grey background of trainers, on the left. white and black pair of Adidas trainers whilst on the right is a grey pair of Reeboks
(Image credit: Future)
Morgan Truder's avatar
By
published
in News

Prime Day is the perfect time to grab a fresh pair of trainers, whether it's just a pair of beaters for kicking around in, a nice pair you wouldn’t mind going to your nan's house in or even a pair of trainers for fitness and the gym. Whatever the occasion, Prime Day will get you sorted.

Only thing is, they'll probably get you more than sorted, with hundreds of options to scroll through, meaning you'll likely feel a bit overwhelmed and give up. Luckily, we’ve had a scroll through all the trainers currently on offer this Prime Day and picked out some of our favourites to save you the hassle and the heartache.

As you would expect, some of the more popular sizes are selling out quicker than others, but that's part of the fun of the Prime Day extravaganza. Keep reading for our favourite picks.

New Balance Mens 580 Sneaker, Nimbus Cloud, 8.5 Uk15% off
New Balance
New Balance Mens 580 Sneaker

Vans Men's Mn Asher Sneaker36% off
Vans
Vans Men's Asher Sneaker

Reebok Men's Glide Ripple Sneaker32% off
Reebok
Reebok Men's Glide Ripple Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Trainers52% off
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Trainers

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Icon Court44% off
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Icon Court

Boss Mens Aiden Tenn Faux-Leather Trainers32% off
Boss
Boss Mens Faux-Leather Trainers

Best Prime Day running trainers

You can also check out the best running trainers we've found on sale this Prime Day, ranging from incredibly premium options to more wallet-friendly discounts that still let you pursue your dream of running everywhere. If you start training now, you might be ready for next year's London Marathon.

NIKE, Nike Men's Downshifter 13 Sneaker, Black/white-Dk Smoke Grey21% off
Nike
Nike Men's Downshifter 13 Sneaker

Reebok, Reebok Unisex Floatride Energy X Sneaker15% off
Reebok
Reebok Unisex Floatride Energy X Sneaker

adidas, Adidas Men's Duramo Sl 2 Running Shoe16% off

Adidas
Adidas Men's Duramo Sl 2 Running Shoes

Check out more Prime Day deals below:

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸