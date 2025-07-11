10 last minute Prime Day deals from brands you've actually heard of: trainers, vinyl, gadgets and more

Prime Day is coming to a close (RIP) and it's been another stellar year of bargains to get excited about, ranging from trainers to watches and naturally plenty of booze. If you haven't already picked something up, but you've got the burning desire for a treat, even just a little one. We've found some of the best saving on offer, from practical essentials, to interesting bits all the way to the outlandish and fun.

We've attempted to knock together a list of things where something will appeal to you... and who knows, maybe everything on the list will be right up your street.

Keep reading for our favourite ten deals you can still snag before the sale shuts for another year.

SAVE 30% ANTLER Antler Medium Blue Hard Shell Suitcase With 4 Double Spinner Wheels - 67.5 X 47.6 X 30 CM £136.50 at Amazon UK

It's nearly time to be packing up and going on a cheeky summer jaunt for those lucky enough to get away this summer, and a 30% discount on an Antler case can't hurt for anyone who wants to travel in style. For those who are security conscious, the case also includes anti-theft locks and is durable, meaning it should survive even the more tumultuous journeys.

SAVE 33% Ninja Ninja Thirsti Water Bottle and Flask 530 Ml With Leak-Proof Lid £19.99 at Amazon UK

Despite Hugh Grants distaste towards water bottles, there's no denying just how handy they are, especially for long trips, commutes or just keeping a drink nice and chilled. This Ninja bottle also doubles up as a flask, meaning your tea will stay warm during the winter months for up to eight hours.

SAVE 21% Apple Apple Watch Series 10 Gps + Cellular 42 Mm Smartwatch £395 at Amazon UK

Anyone with even a slight interest in technology will be aware of the Apple Watch, thanks to it being a staple for fitness heads, tech enthusiasts and nearly everyone in between. The Series 10 offers a larger display, a thinner design, and faster charging on top of providing advanced health insights.

SAVE 45% Mobvoi Mobvoi Treadmill Se 3 in 1 Foldable Treadmill £159.99 at Amazon UK

If you’re struggling to finish your daily steps, a brilliant folding under-desk treadmill, currently 45% off, might just be exactly what you’re looking for. Say goodbye to crowded gyms and hello to effortless fitness from the comfort of your own home. When folded, it's only 5 inches high, 16 inches wide, and 40 inches long – meaning you can easily tuck it under your sofa or bed when not using it, but conveniently roll it out after feeling guilty over indulging on a good meal.

SAVE 15% LEGO Lego Icons the Lord of the Rings: Rivendell £365 at Amazon UK

LEGO has never been cooler, it's also seemingly never been so expensive, firmly positioning itself away from fun toy and much more closely to being a collectable. This set, currently 15% off, is massive, featuring 15 minifigures from The Lord of the Rings and serving as a blocky recreation of the iconic Rivendell set from Fellowship of the Ring.

Tech deals may be what Prime Day is best for, so 22% off some of the best noise-cancelling headphones knocking about right now can't hurt. What's better, and not always the case, every colour is on sale, so if you prefer white or pink, you're sorted.

You're gonna be hard-pressed to find a better game in the last ten years than CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, despite the challenging launch. Now, years later, the game is nothing short of a masterpiece, and this edition also includes all of the DLC, which also happens to be stellar. Who doesn't fancy going on a seedy sesh with Keanu Reeves? Because that's sort of what the game is about...ish.

Oasis fever has gripped just about everyone, even the Blur fans are probably getting a bit of FOMO. You can grab what is undoubtedly one of the most iconic albums of the 90s, and maybe music generally, with 15% off and with the recent boom in physical media, you'll be right on trend.

SAVE 20% Ninja Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, 8-In-1 Pizza Oven £279.99 at Amazon UK

The versatile 8-in-1 Ninja Outdoor Roaster Oven, Pizza Oven & BBQ Smoker is now available with a 20% discount. This appliance, which offers Pizza, Max Roast, Gourmet Roast, Top Heat, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm functions, allows users to bring their kitchen outdoors and explore a world of new flavours – lockdown, you would’ve loved it, and it’s still relevant today.

A pair of Vans slip-ons are a staple, the kind of trainers you could always use for knocking about in, so them having 36% off during the Prime sale is dead handy and brings them down low enough where they could even be an impulse buy and you don't have to worry about it. After all, they're classic for a reason.