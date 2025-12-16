London’s famous Barbican Centre is going to close for a year as it undergoes a £240 million renovation

Everyone loves looking forward to a big anniversary – a wee bit of celebration if you will. And you may think candles, cake, presents, music, a party. The Barbican is doing things a little differently; to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary in 2032, it will be undergoing a £240 million renovation that will kick off in 2028.

The Barbican Centre - a hub to the arts - will be shut for a full year from June 2028, as the renovations hope to secure the iconic building for the future.

The multi-million pound renewal programme addresses decades of wear and tear on the Grade II listed site, and has all been approved by the City of London Corporation. Opening back in 1982, the site welcomes some 1.5 million visitors every year – so getting a little run down is to be expected, really.

(Image credit: Sam Mellish / Getty Images)

One aim of the renovations, alongside repairing and conserving the site, is to focus on sustainability, which includes a 40% reduction in its carbon footprint.

Being a fairly big project (although not quite George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces level) work will take place in three stages, beginning with theatre adaptations in January 2026, followed by major construction in 2027, leading up to the site’s full closure in June 2028. The conservatory will be shutting a bit earlier in 2027 while its Beech Street cinemas stay open, and residential access remains uninterrupted.

As anyone who has watched Grand Designs will know, a fixed completion date is rarely adhered to, so the Barbican has wisely set completion targets instead, aiming to have the renovations finished by 2032 to tie in with its anniversary.

Enhancements are expected to improve the Barbican’s foyers, lighting, art, terrace, conservatory accessibility, directions, a free public garden, and a multi-faith room. The conservatory refresh is being led by Harris Bugg Studio.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



