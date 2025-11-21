Here's a sneak peek at Hammersmith's new 3,800 capacity music venue

London never sleeps, but it does occasionally decide it needs another music venue, and this time, it’s going big. Meet British Airways ARC, the brand-new 3,800-capacity space landing at Olympia in 2026, sitting neatly between West Kensington and Hammersmith and promising to become West London’s next essential gig stop.

It’s the latest project from AEG Presents UK, the people behind Eventim Apollo and indigo at The O2, and it arrives with intent: purpose-built from the ground up, stacked on top of Olympia’s historic west exhibition hall, and designed to deliver the kind of live experience artists actually want and fans remember.

If the name sounds aviation-adjacent, that’s because it is. British Airways has stepped in as naming rights partner, giving the venue a glossy new identity and, presumably, a very strong in-house tannoy system. And while the branding may be fresh, the location’s musical heritage definitely isn’t. Olympia’s been a cultural workhorse for nearly 140 years, hosting everyone from The Cure and Primal Scream to Jimi Hendrix and The Chemical Brothers. ARC isn’t replacing that history; it’s picking it up and carrying it on.

(Image credit: Olympia)

The venue is part of Olympia’s mammoth £1.3 billion redevelopment, which also includes a 1,575-seat theatre, two hotels, office space and enough bars and restaurants to turn the whole area into its own mini-district. Consider it West London’s glow-up moment.

AEG says the diary is officially open, which means the first wave of artists could be announced any day now. “Olympia has an incredible musical history we want to honour, while creating a thoroughly modern venue with world-class facilities,” says Andrew Spencer, COO of AEG Presents Europe. British Airways, meanwhile, is promising to champion “British originality” and shine a spotlight on emerging talent.

If you want to be first through the doors, you can sign up for updates at britishairwaysarc.co.uk

A historic site, a brand-new skyline-level venue and a cultural upgrade for W14: Hammersmith.

