London is set to get the world’s biggest ever immersive Pixar exhibition

There have been plenty of immersive exhibitions in the city’s capital; Tutankhamun, Titanic, even Pompeii is making an entrance this year. Now, there’s a brand new immersive exhibition from another playful powerhouse of entertainment: Pixar Studios.

The Mundo Pixar experience is heading to North London, and it’s going to be packed full of recognisable favourites. Rather than just sketches and stills from all the classics it’s an immersive journey across 14 rooms, each a different universe in the Pixar cinematographic world.

In ones of the rooms, you’ll be a toy-sized accessory in a replica of Andy’s Room in Toy Story, wandering through the world of the Monster, Inc. Scare Floor, race with Lightening McQueen against the backdrop of Flo’s Cafe in Cars, check out Coco’s Land of the Living all the way into the Land of the Dead, and even be a guest in the Headquarters of Riley’s emotions from Inside Out 2. Each is set to have a beautiful, intricate design, exceptional sound, and even an intriguing ‘specially crafted scents’ to ensure that the entire experience has that ultra-real, 4D feeling.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Its London residency isn’t its debut, with the exhibition having played in Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, and Spain on its world tour where it gained praise for its stunning sets and possible the most Instagrammable, wholesome photo spot in town.

If you’re a diehard Pixar fan, or just want a good hit of nostalgia, this is the not-to-be-missed exhibition for you - although to be fair, if you don’t get easily enamoured by life-sized sets or animated films, you probably should give it a miss.

The experience is going to be in Wembley Park in a ‘purpose built venue’, covering around 3,500 square metres of immersive space and feature a brand new UK-only space.

We don’t know how much tickets will be yet, but you can sign up for pre-sale tickets now which will go live on November 19th, with the exhibition opening up on February 13th 2026. The brand new venue - which is currently unnamed - will be located on Fulton Road in Wembley Park. General sale tickets will open shortly after pre-sale.

