From a new Star Wars to Resident Evil Requiem: These are the 5 biggest trailers from The Game Awards 2025

The Game Awards took place in the small hours of December 12th, UK time. And, to the surprise of few folks, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home a mega collection of awards, including Game of the Year.

Despite the name, though, awards are only part of the appeal of The Game Awards. It also plays host to some of the biggest announcements in gaming.

We get release dates, the unveiling of brand new games, and more trailers than we can actually fit in a single article. So here are five of the biggest trailers and announcements we got from the show.

Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A new Star Wars game is not always that big a piece of news these days, but this one is different. Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic belongs to the lineage of what is a contender for the best Star Wars gaming series, Knights of the Old Republic. These are story-based narrative adventures that have given us some of the most compelling tales in the Star Wars Universe. So far we just have this brief teaser, but we do know it’s coming from Arcanaut Studios, founded this year by the original director of Knights of the Old Republic, Casey Hudson. Promising.

Divinity

Divinity World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Baldur’s Gate 3 was an immense hit on release in 2023. But developer Larian has backed away from that series to return to its roots, and its own-developed series Divinity. The two worlds share a fair bit in terms of style and feel, though. It’s a fantasy world of magic, strangeness and, apparently, otherworldly horrors. And Divinity promises to be even bigger than Baldur’s Gate 3 according to Larian. But with just a cinematic trailer to go on, this one’s unlikely to be out any time soon.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem - 3rd Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The latest trailer for Resident Evil Requiem tells us we’ll be able to play as series favourite Leon Kennedy, alongside Grace Ashcroft. It’s looking delightfully creepy, and a bit of a graphics showcase too. Thankfully we don’t have to wait forever to play this one as it’s due out on February 27th, 2026.

Control Resonant

Control Resonant - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Developer Remedy has announced the name of the next title in the Control series. It’s called Control Resonant. Where the original title was based in an otherworldly tower block, this follow-up sees the reality-bending power of the building seep out into Manhattan. “Unleash the extraordinary powers of Dylan Faden as he fights for his humanity and survival against a reality-bending cosmic threat,” reads the game’s blurb. It’s due at some point in 2026.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

Tomb Raider: Catalyst - Teaser Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

A couple of years ago we heard Amazon had acquired the rights to make Tomb Raider games. Here’s our first proper look at the next main line game in the series, called Tomb Raider: Catalyst. No gameplay to see as yet, but what’s on show in the teaser suggests we’ll get that familiar combo of cinematic platforming, gunplay and running about in dangerous but picturesque places. It’s due in 2027. There’s also another Tomb Raider coming too, Legacy of Atlantis, which is a reimagining of the very first Tomb Raider game, created using Unreal Engine 5. And it’s out first, due in 2026:

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On





