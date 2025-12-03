Lewisham's Model Market to return as foodie hub in 2026

Live in South London? You’re going to get a whole host more dining options early next year.

Lewisham’s Model Market is set to re-open, and play host to a bunch of “independent kitchens” alongside other local small businesses and creators.

The market’s own website is currently asking for such types to get in contact and apply to become part of the Model Market’s line-up.

“If you cook, craft, brew, bake, or create, this is your stage,” says the Model Market.

The team also announced its comeback on Instagram, saying further details are coming “very soon.”

“The iconic Model Market is set to make its long-awaited comeback in 2026 – and trust us, you’ll want to mark your calendars for this one,” it says.

"Re-igniting Lewisham's night-time economy"

Back in 2020, London Union exec Jonathan Downey said the Model Market “just wasn’t worth” opening, owing to its small size. But that was in the thick of covid, and now the space is under the stewardship of Landsec, which back in October announced its plans for the Model Market, as well as the nearby shopping centre.

“The plans also include a permanent home for Lewisham’s much-loved Model Market, and a 500-capacity culture, music and arts venue that will reignite the area’s night-time economy,” it posted, after receiving approval from Lewisham Council.

But what’s going to feature in the Model Market? That’s up for grabs, but among those who have shown some interest on the site’s social media channels include Dough ’N’ Go pizzas and Kahvelo Coffee & Waffles.

This is the less contentious side of Landsec’s plans for the renovation of Lewisham. It also wants to demolish the area’s shopping centre, and replace it with both a new centre and — you guessed it — a load of accommodation.

Plans for 1744 new homes, in a series of tower blocks up to 35 storeys high, were approved by councillors recently, to the chagrin of campaigners who have criticised the relative lack of affordable accommodation in the developer's outline.





