14 London sites have just been awarded protected status by Historic England

Much like the King / Queen’s honours every year, Historic England grants protection to important and unusual buildings and sites across the country. For 2025, a whopping 14 sites in London alone have been awarded special status by the organisation, ensuring that they are preserved for years to come.

Some of the highlights include Southwark London Underground Station including the Waterloo East interchange which is now a Grade II listed site, originally built between 1994 and 1999 for the Jubilee Line. A sizable seven out of the 14 sites were connected with Old Palace Croydon, with its eastern range, south court, north court, great chamber, undercroft range, long gallery and western range all becoming Grade I Listed. Yay for Croydon. 5 Groom Palace, a mews house and stables in Belgravia, also made the list.

Another slightly surprising spot to make the list was Enderby’s Wharf in Greenwich, thanks to its rare dockside equipment. It was part of the first transatlantic phone call made between the UK and the US, making serious technological advancement in undersea communications. It has been protected as a Scheduled Monument which means it is classed as a nationally important archeological site.

(Image credit: John Keeble / Getty Images)

An impressive 199 sites were added in total to the National Heritage List for England in 2025, including 173 listings, 21 scheduled monuments, and 5 parks and gardens.

All the building listed by Historic England in London for 2025

5 Groom Place and stable yard – Grade II-listed building Former St Patrick's Schools, 24 Great Chapel Street – Grade II-listed building Southwark London Underground Station (including Waterloo East interchange) – Grade II-listed building Submarine Telephone Cable Hauler and Gantry at Enderby's Wharf – Scheduled Monument Cobham Mews Studios – Grade II-listed building Milestone 13, by Milestone Drive – Grade II-listed building Milestone 14, opposite Coulsdon South Station northern entrance – Grade II-listed building Old Palace Croydon: Chapel – Grade I-listed building Old Palace Croydon: east range of the north court – Grade I-listed building Old Palace Croydon: east range of the south court – Grade I-listed building Old Palace Croydon: great chamber and undercroft range – Grade I-listed building Old Palace Croydon: southern range including long gallery – Grade I-listed building Old Palace Croydon: west range of the south court – Grade I-listed building Old Palace Croydon: western range – Grade I-listed building





