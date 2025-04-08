LEGO Masters Academy TV show brought to life at refreshed block-building tourist spot

If you have ever watched the TV show LEGO Masters and thought to yourself, “That’s a bit of me,” then you’re in for a right treat. The LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, is adding a new interactive experience called the LEGO Masters Academy, inspired by the show.

This attraction is the first new addition added to LEGO House since it was first built in 2017, and it’s modelled after a TV Studio to give the feel you’re creating fresh masterpieces on the tele.

For anyone who didn’t catch it, LEGO Masters was a reality TV show in which different teams competed against each other to make the best LEGO creations. Think Great British Bake Off, but with more bricks and less flour. The UK Version of the show ran for two seasons, but most territories have had their own version, with the US LEGO Masters hosted by LEGO Batman himself, Will Arnett.

Denmark’s LEGO House is made up of a museum showcasing the history of LEGO since its inception and different experience zones to let creativity run wild. It’s situated in Billund, the Danish town where LEGO’s headquarters sit.

Don’t worry if you’re just a beginner or maybe never quite been able to capture what’s in your mind. This exhibit is made for all skill levels so that no one is left behind or feels out of place when bringing their designs to life—hopefully, even the inspiration-starved Shortlist team can make something of note.

New opening at the Home of Brick

The new addition to LEGO House will open on Wednesday, September 17th. LEGO Play Agents will host sessions; if you’re fortunate, the Master Builders might also get involved and lead a lesson. The addition looks to not only bring fun, as LEGO always should, but also help with cognitive development and boost creativity.

Opening in September means it will be in place for the festive season, making what’s already a must-visit destination for any LEGO fan even more appealing.

If you’re going to be swinging through Denmark to check out LEGO’s home, you may also want to pick up the LEGO House exclusive set that pays tribute to Fabuland. It's a warm piece of nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the 1980s, resurrecting a LEGO line that’s not been available for decades.