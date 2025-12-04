A blockbuster Ramses exhibition is coming to London — with 180 treasures and a once-in-a-lifetime coffin reveal
Gold, gods and a real royal coffin
Ancient history is having a real moment with London’s next big immersive adventure is heading deep into history, Ancient Egypt, circa 1250 BC. This is when Egypt was in its pomp with peak power, peak gold, peak pharaoh drama.
Ramses & the Pharaohs’ Gold is landing at NEON inside Battersea Power Station in February 2026, and it’s shaping up to be the kind of event that has museum curators quietly sweating. Not only is it part exhibition, part immersive odyssey, it’s also bringing more than 180 artefacts to London, many of which have never set foot (or paw, or gilded serpent tail) on UK soil before. The star of the show? The original wooden coffin of Ramses II. The actual sarcophagus that once held one of history’s most powerful rulers.
Other treasures include royal masks, silver coffins from the tombs of Tanis, exquisitely preserved animal mummies, stacks of jewellery that would make a Love Island contestant weep, and carved stone sculptures that somehow still look like they could tell you off. It’s the British Museum’s Egyptian wing, but with dramatic lighting, fewer crowds, and zero fear of a school trip stampede.
The immersive element is still mostly under wraps, but organisers are promising a journey through Ramesside Egypt, from Queen Nefertari’s tomb to the monumental temples of Abu Simbel. Expect VR, sweeping soundscapes, and at least one moment where you genuinely consider whether you’ve accidentally slipped through a time portal.
Ramses II deserves the blockbuster treatment. The man ruled for 67 years, built monuments like he was speedrunning the world’s most aggressive city-builder game, negotiated history’s first recorded peace treaty, and fathered over 100 children. Statistically, you might well be related to him, so consider this a family reunion with better set design.
Ramses & the Pharaohs’ Gold opens 28 February 2026 at NEON, with the waitlist going live 4 December and general tickets available from 10 December. Prices start from £24.90, which feels like a steal for the chance to stare down the coffin of a king who’s been famous for three thousand years.
Gold, gods, dynasties, drama, Ancient Egypt is back, and it’s coming for your 2026 cultural calendar.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
A fountain pouring free Peroni Nastro Azzuro is landing on London’s South Bank
Literally had dreams about this
-
Hoppers is opening a new Shoreditch restaurant inspired by South India
The cult Sri Lankan spot marks its 10th birthday with its most ambitious site yet
-
One of London's best pasta restaurants is getting a new spot on Carnaby Street
The cult pasta spot is taking over Soho
-
This new London exhibition is celebrating the quiet brilliance of Japanese craft
Nearly 2,000 handmade objects on display
-
The 9 best sandwiches in London
SHORTLIST SELECTS Where to get the city’s crispiest, creamiest, most craveable sarnies, according to king of sandwiches, Max Halley
-
Raclettes on roasties, blow-torched booze, and flaming donuts: Eating with Tod takes us behind the scenes at his new Christmas market
Time to don the elasticated waistband
-
15 sandwich chefs, one Christmas feast: London, prepare yourself for the ultimate festive sarnie party
A celebration of festive carbs
-
Going out with a bang: Final London New Year's Eve fireworks tickets go on sale today
Here's how to nab the last riverside spots