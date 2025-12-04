A blockbuster Ramses exhibition is coming to London — with 180 treasures and a once-in-a-lifetime coffin reveal

Ancient history is having a real moment with London’s next big immersive adventure is heading deep into history, Ancient Egypt, circa 1250 BC. This is when Egypt was in its pomp with peak power, peak gold, peak pharaoh drama.

Ramses & the Pharaohs’ Gold is landing at NEON inside Battersea Power Station in February 2026, and it’s shaping up to be the kind of event that has museum curators quietly sweating. Not only is it part exhibition, part immersive odyssey, it’s also bringing more than 180 artefacts to London, many of which have never set foot (or paw, or gilded serpent tail) on UK soil before. The star of the show? The original wooden coffin of Ramses II. The actual sarcophagus that once held one of history’s most powerful rulers.

Other treasures include royal masks, silver coffins from the tombs of Tanis, exquisitely preserved animal mummies, stacks of jewellery that would make a Love Island contestant weep, and carved stone sculptures that somehow still look like they could tell you off. It’s the British Museum’s Egyptian wing, but with dramatic lighting, fewer crowds, and zero fear of a school trip stampede.

(Image credit: Neon)

The immersive element is still mostly under wraps, but organisers are promising a journey through Ramesside Egypt, from Queen Nefertari’s tomb to the monumental temples of Abu Simbel. Expect VR, sweeping soundscapes, and at least one moment where you genuinely consider whether you’ve accidentally slipped through a time portal.

Ramses II deserves the blockbuster treatment. The man ruled for 67 years, built monuments like he was speedrunning the world’s most aggressive city-builder game, negotiated history’s first recorded peace treaty, and fathered over 100 children. Statistically, you might well be related to him, so consider this a family reunion with better set design.

Ramses & the Pharaohs’ Gold opens 28 February 2026 at NEON, with the waitlist going live 4 December and general tickets available from 10 December. Prices start from £24.90, which feels like a steal for the chance to stare down the coffin of a king who’s been famous for three thousand years.

Gold, gods, dynasties, drama, Ancient Egypt is back, and it’s coming for your 2026 cultural calendar.

