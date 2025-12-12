Feeling Fancy? London’s 13 poshest pubs have just been named

Does a day go by without someone (probably us) making a crack at how expensive London is? Rarely, to be honest. But it’s kind of with good reason. But, we guess that’s the price you pay for top tier culture – theatre, museums, art, history, and of course, the pubs.

London (well, the UK) is the pub capital of the world (unofficially) and our beloved big smoke is certainly home to one or two wonderful watering holes. You’ve got the shabby-but-chic locals, the old-man-boozers, and the more commonly spotted gentrified gastro-pubs. Think reclaimed oak tables, low beams, fairy lights all year round, cosy booths, and £7+ pints. Now, in peak pub season, The Times has officially named its 13 favourite spots in the city.

The team over at The Times - in true journalistic authenticity and commitment - embarked on ‘the ultimate pub crawl’ to work out which pubs are the poshest of the lot. Jealous...

(Image credit: All Bar One)

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the entries were based in the Notting Hill, Marylebone, Belgravia triangle of London, firmly keeping on trend with the stereotype. And speaking of stereotypes, one of Jack Whitehall’s named checked favourites, The Fat Badger, made it into the list, as well as another of his Notting Hill faves The Pelican.

Four Notting Hill spots made the top spots, including The Cow and The Princess Royal alongside Fat Badger (one of our favourites too), and The Pelican. Obviously, for Soho, The Devonshire made it in, as well as the newly opened The Marlborough x Crisp Pizza.

The George in Fitzrovia also made the cut – although we wouldn't be surprised if it made the list for its loos alone (the scenic interiors will have you popping up the staircase at least twice). It’s one of those best-of-British pubs but not in a pretentious way.

(Image credit: Fat Badger)

The top 13 pubs were:

The Cow, Notting Hill

The Camberwell Arms, Camberwell

The Devonshire, Soho

The Fat Badger, Notting Hill

The George, Fitzrovia

The Hart, Marylebone

The Marlborough X Crisp Pizza, Soho

The Pelican, Notting Hill

The Prince Arthur, Belgravia

The Princess Royal, Notting Hill

The Tamil Crown, Angel

The Trafalgar, Chelsea

The Knave of Clubs, Shoreditch





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



