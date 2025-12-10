This lesser-known London museum has just been named the best in Europe

London is not exactly known for being a cheap place to reside, between the cost of pints, rent, transport, house prices, and general living it’s rare to find a place in the capital that feels like a bargain. But you can’t deny that we have some serious culture behind us - theatres, galleries, exhibitions, opera, and of course a whole host of fantastic museums - a couple of which even have free admission. And one particular spot has just nabbed the European Museum of the Year Award for 2026.

London’s Young V&A won this particular accolade this year, thanks to its inclusivity and focus on real-world themes. The museum in Bethnal Green is free to visit and has been open since July 2023 when it reopened to the public.

(Image credit: David Parry / V&A)

According to the panel, the Young V&A was chosen for its commitment to ‘design and play with real-world themes such as sustainability, belonging, and empathy’ as well as actively including those with disabilities, and special educational needs. It was also praised for its ‘mission to engage visitors with the themes of human rights, equality, participation, and cultural democracy.’

It isn’t the first award it has snapped up recently either, being named the Art Fund Museum of the Year too. Plus, we’ve already gushed about their new Wallace and Gromit exhibition which is heading to the institution in February 2026. An offshoot of the Victoria & Albert, Young V&A houses the largest collection of childhood-related objects in the UK, and has dozens of hands-on activities, installations, and artefacts - basically, it’s a massive (supervised) playground for kids – and yes, adults are allowed to go too.

Young V&A is open from 10-5 every day, and admissions are free - perfect for filling up a day in those (dreaded) school holidays.





