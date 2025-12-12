London has just been named the kindest city in the UK – beating the likes of Manchester and Liverpool

London has many great accolades – great pubs, great culture, great humour (okay, most of these things are also nationwide but still). It’s even managed to scoop up a few cracking awards recently too, including having the best museum in Europe, and being crowned the best city in the world. Now, it’s added another award to its arsenal, although it’s somewhat of an unlikely one: the UK’s kindest city.

According to a recent survey by Santander polled 2,000 Brits in November (roughly 0.025% of Londoners), finding Londoners are some of the most likely to perform random acts of kindness than any other cities. Plus, it turns out that all Brits are generally kinder in December than any other time of the year. Call it the Christmas Carol effect. Christmas spirit in action.

The survey revealed that:

35% of Brits say they are more inclined to perform random acts of kindness during the Christmas period.

39% smile more in December.

19% of those surveyed report giving out more compliments in December.

13% said they were more likely to strike up a conversation at times they usually wouldn’t, such as when commuting.

In a twist more shocking than last week’s Strictly results, London clinched the title of the UK’s kindest town, with 49% of inhabitants saying they were more inclined to perform random acts of kindness during the holiday season. In second and third place were Liverpool and Manchester respectively, which makes far, far more sense tbh. Maybe Londoners are finally learning from their friends in the North?





