London's best street art and graffiti: 7 top locations for seeing murals and public art — according to those who paint them

2026 marks 100 years since Erik Rotheim invented the spray can. The Norwegian engineer was motivated by a desire to create a device that could disperse, via a fine spray, coatings such as paint.

Fast forward 100 years and his invention has become an essential tool for the world’s top street artists, many of whom have made London their home.

“The city has an incredible mix of art and artists creating a wide range of street art, from murals and paste ups to stencils and graffiti,” says Emic, a street artist famous for his murals.

“These pieces combine to create a canvas for a creative city which is in constant dialogue.”

And for undeniable proof of London’s status as a capital of street art, we’ve got the lowdown on its most colourful spots.

1. Penge, SE20

(Image credit: Trust Icon)

Head to Penge in South East London and you’ll find some of the city's best street art, whether it’s the murals covering the Southey Brewery, a modern-day canvas for artists, or the ones on Penge High Street.

TRUST.iCON is one of several artists to paint Penge’s walls.

“Over the past decade, Penge has evolved into an urban art utopia,” he says.

“It’s thanks largely to the efforts of the London Calling Blog, a volunteer organisation which has worked hard to help artists find wall space to exhibit their art in what is now essentially an open air urban art gallery. The organisation also offers free street art tours of the area.”

As for his take on London’s street art scene?

“London doesn’t really have a particular style - much like the city itself, it’s a diverse melting pot of style and culture,” he says. “It’s an ever-expanding and evolving collaboration of artists from around the world creating a beautiful and diverse backdrop to urban life. That’s why it’s so special.”

2. Leake Street Arches, SE1

(Image credit: Leake Street Arches)

Say hello to one of the world’s most colourful tunnels – a subterranean canvas painted by various street art legends, including Banksy. You’ll find some of Europe’s most colourful street art at the Leake Street Arches, located beneath Waterloo Station, and it’s currently the city’s longest legal graffiti wall.

Gnasher, a world-renowned street artist who has also been commissioned to paint murals for Marvel, West Ham United and Channel 4, is one of several fans.

“I like to paint here because there’s always something going on,” he says. “Unfortunately the art doesn’t stay very long - maybe a day or so.” Fancy channelling your inner Banksy? Sign up for one of Leake Street Arches’s regular graffiti workshops, led by current artist in residence, Marc Craig.

3. Shoreditch, EC1

(Image credit: Jimmy C)

Chilean street artist Otto Schade is one of many fans of Shoreditch’s street art, and he believes the diversity of the artists who come to paint here is one of the factors which sets it apart.

“London’s potential comes from being a city where many foreign artists want to come and paint, and to project their art at a global level, and Shoreditch is now world-renowned for its street art – a place where the quality of the work stands out internationally,” Schade points out.

“It’s different to other places, where the street art hasn’t evolved as much, and where you mostly see tags rather than actual street art.”

One of Otto’s most famous pieces – a mural depicting a couple in a passionate clinch - was painted onto the side of Shoreditch’s Horse and Groom pub. Sign up for one of the popular Shoreditch Street Art tours to learn more.

4. Brick Lane, E1

(Image credit: Alex Face)

Further proof of the mainstream appeal of London’s street art came in November 2025. It's when some of the city’s top street artists were commissioned by Universal, the Truman Brewery and Tower Hamlets Council to create a collaborative piece of art to promote the movie Wicked: For Good.

The project involved turning Brick Lane into Yellow Brick Lane, and in addition to painting the road sunshine-yellow, murals depicting the film’s main characters were daubed onto the walls. Legendary London street artist Jimmy C was one of several artists involved with the project, and Brick Lane is where you’ll find some of his finest work.

“There is a chaotic and colourful beauty there – a free expression for all,” he says. “It’s a very vibrant and dynamic area because the walls are changing daily.” He’s another artist who is a huge fan of London’s street art. “London has such a diverse range of styles,” says Jimmy C.

“Banksy’s style of stencilling and political commentary definitely had an influence on younger artists, but with the ease with which things can be viewed on social media, influences come from everywhere.”

5. Bankside, SE1

(Image credit: Jimmy C, Chris Denham)

A creative hub with everything from stunning wall murals to painted pedestrian crossings, Bankside, on the southern bank of the River Thames, is officially one of London’s most colourful neighbourhoods.

Fancy a street art fix? Great Suffolk Street and Lavington Street are great places to start, although one of the most photographed pieces – Jimmy C’s tribute to the world’s most famous bard – is on Clink Street.

“My Shakespeare mural is important to me because the location is significant, not only in terms of foot traffic but the historical relevance – it’s just a short distance from the Globe theatre,” he says.

6. Hackney, N1/E2

(Image credit: Faith XLVII)

There’s no shortage of street art in Hackney, where the most colourful spots include Wellington Row, Orsman Road and Scawfell Street. Mare Street is where you’ll find an enormous flower-powered mural painted by Sophie Mess, while Wellington Row has a huge orangutang painted by Louis Masai, who wanted to highlight the plight of the endangered primates.

South African artist Faith XLVII is another artist who’s painted numerous pieces here, and her most iconic works include Swan Wharf’s Solar Logos, which depicts a charging unicorn.

7. Spitalfields, E1

(Image credit: Roa)

Jimmy C rates Spitalfields in East London as one of his top street art spots. “There’s a stork painted by the Belgian street artist Roa on Hanbury street, and it’s not only an iconic image but also a reminder of a time when there was a real excitement and energy around the street art scene,” he says.

Other highlights include the Dali-eque mural by Phlegm on a Heneage Street wall, the stencil murals on Fashion Street and the other diverse artworks on Hanbury Street, home to Jimmy C’s aforementioned stork.





