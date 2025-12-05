Greenwich Observatory is about to get an enormous new moon sculpture – and you’ll be able to trace its surface

London is no stranger to a cracking exhibition, with classic artistic masterpieces to modern exhibitions taking to the capital’s many galleries, museums, and cultural hotspots. One of which is Greenwich's famous Observatory, and for 2026, something pretty special will be spotted.

Artist Luke Jerram is bringing his newest monumental sculpture to London. Titled Mirror Moon, it is the latest large-scale artwork from Jerram, which will see him bringing the Moon down to Earth for us all to gawp at.

Jerram is no stranger to a pretty awesome sculpture, having been featured in over 900 exhibitions across the world, touring his intergalactic creations everywhere from Salisbury Cathedral to Dresden’s Frauenkirche. His newest installation will be unveiled at Royal Observatory Greenwich on March 3 2026.

The piece spans a whopping 2 metres in diameter and takes the moon we all know and love and wraps it in a mirrored steel surface. The surface itself is an accurate portrayal of the Moon’s craters, valleys, mountains, and lava fields - just not to size, obviously. Jerram used topographic data from NASA to create the piece, and draws on his expertise combining art, science, and engineering.

(Image credit: Luke Jerram's Lunar Lates at Greenwich Observatory)

The best part is that visitors will actually be able to get up close and touch the surface, making it an all-around sensory experience – no thick red rope here. According to the artist, the sculpture shows the heavily cratered surface of the unseen ‘far side’ of the Moon. And whilst you’re gazing, transfixed at the Moon, the sculpture will reflect you and the people around you, all entranced by the majestic moon.

Jerram often takes inspiration from the planets and science; for this installation, Jerram looked at the cultural significance and history of the moon throughout time for multiple different societies. The Moon itself serves as a cultural mirror to society, so what better than to reflect this on itself?

Liz Avery, Head of Astronomy at the Royal Observatory, said:

“The Moon has been a source of intrigue and wonder for centuries. We are thrilled to be working with Luke Jerram to unlock some of its mysteries through his Mirror Moon and share them with our visitors.”

Tickets will go on sale soon, and entry to the Mirror Moon will be included with your entry to the Observatory. A standard ticket for an adult is £24, and members can go for free.

Whether you’re a lunar lover or just planet-curious, this is one of those exhibitions which will go straight on your 2026 not-to-be-missed list.





