Travel back in time with the reimagined Q Timex 1972 World Time
A watch for the ages
Get ready to set your sights on a bygone era of glamour and globetrotting, because Timex is bringing back a true gem from its archives: the Q Timex 1972 World Time watch. This isn't just a watch; it's a meticulously crafted tribute to the golden age of air travel, reimagined for the modern adventurer and looks great while doing it.
Initially designed for the discerning traveller of the 1970s, this timepiece is a masterclass in functional elegance. Its standout feature? A brilliant rotating bezel that not only marks Greenwich Mean Time but also showcases the names of 23 global cities, truly bringing the world to your fingertips. And for those with an eye for authenticity, the European market version even features the French spelling for its locations – a charming nod to its origins.
The Q Timex 1972 World Time boasts a brushed and polished 39mm barrel-shaped stainless-steel case that’s as robust as it is handsome. A minimalistic, high-contrast dial paired with a striking geometric red second hand harks back to the cool aesthetic of '72. And let's not forget the domed crystal, adding that perfect touch of vintage charm, it wouldn’t look out of place on Don Draper as he sparks up a Lucky Strike.
The stainless-steel case is a fortress against corrosion, rust, and scratches, ensuring your watch remains as dashing as the day you first laid eyes on it. It's also hypoallergenic and incredibly strong, built to withstand the rigours of your daily adventures and hopefully stands the test of… time.
Practicality meets panache with a convenient date window, ensuring you're always on schedule. And while it’s perfect for light swimming, remember to keep those buttons untouched underwater to maintain its water resistance. It covers you up to 50m, so probably don’t wear it deep sea diving either.
This piece of history is surprisingly affordable given its legacy, priced at £165. So, whether you're a seasoned traveller or just love a touch of retro cool, the Q Timex 1972 World Time is ready to take you on a stylish journey through time zones.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
