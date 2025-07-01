5 watches perfect for summer, no matter your budget — from £100 to £3000+

Summer is the season to socialise. It’ll likely provide most of the Instagram highlights of your year, and what better way to catch the sun in the warm weather than with the glint of a beautiful watch? Whether it’s a vibrant dial that pops against sun-kissed skin or a strap monster capable of swimming in the sea, there’s a lot of fun to be had with a seasonal timepiece.

The best summer watches blur the line between fashion and functionality. They should feel at home with both a pair of swimming trunks and a linen shirt – versatile enough for lounging at the beach or a meal out at the restaurant you didn’t plan for.

Materials matter. The watch shouldn’t be too heavy, and the bracelet should be suitably adjustable for when your wrist changes size in the heat. Yes, really.

But budgets vary. With that in mind, here's something for everyone, no matter your wallet size — five of the best summer watches at different price points…

Under £100 – Casio A168WG-9EF

(Image credit: Casio)

Case diameter: 36mm | Lug to lug distance: 38mm | Movement: Quartz | Accuracy: -/+30 seconds per month | Water resistance: 30m

What this digital Casio model lacks in water resistance, it makes up for in vintage charm. Retailing at around £50-60, this full PVD gold-tone bracelet is a statement piece on a budget.

Don’t let the small case fool you. For this price you’re getting an awful lot of watch. It comes with a day, date and month display, switchable 12 and 24-hour time formatting, a chronograph, an alarm functionality, and a staggering seven-year battery life. There’s also luminescent backlight to evoke late-night cocktails by the glow of a swimming pool. Just make sure you take it off before you get in.

Under £500 – Orient Mako

(Image credit: Orient)

Case diameter: 42mm | Lug to lug distance: 47mm | Movement: Automatic | Accuracy: -15/+25 seconds per day | Water resistance: 200m

Orient’s diver range is usually priced between £200-400. While the case diameter is slightly bigger than the other options listed here, its modest lug to lug distance means it will probably wear smaller than the dimensions suggest, so it should still suit slimmer wrists.

With 200m of water resistance, it’s perfectly safe to leave it on in the sea. The red sunburst dial variant is the pick of the bunch. The Arabic numerals are highly legible, while the grooved bezel gives the watch a rugged, adventure-ready look.

Under £1,000 – Seiko Prospex Speedtimer (Tokyo World Athletics Championships Limited Edition)

(Image credit: Seiko)

Case diameter: 39mm | Lug to lug distance: 45.5mm | Movement: Solar Quartz | Accuracy: -/+15 seconds per month | Water resistance: 100m

Seiko’s newly released purple-dial version of its Prospex Speedtimer has injected fresh verve into one of its most iconic ranges.

This solar-powered chronograph is lightweight, accurate, and boasts a six-month power reserve at full charge – which can be gleaned from both natural and artificial light. The battery life is around 10 years, and it retails at £650. This is a sporty watch, but the purple dial is easier to dress up than previous iterations. The short-pitch length bracelet features a micro-adjustable clasp feature for added comfort. But this would also look great with a rubber strap.

Under £2,000 – Tag Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

Case diameter: 38mm | Lug to lug distance: 45mm | Movement: Solar Quartz | Accuracy: -/+15 seconds per month | Water resistance: 100m

Available in either matte-blasted stainless steel or Tag Heuer’s own polyamide plastic, the Formula 1 Solargraph collection is delightfully playful. It’s a holiday watch if there ever was one.

With just a minute of light exposure, the watch’s battery can power it for a full day. At full charge, it has a 10-month power reserve. With several colourways, there’s an option to suit individual tastes. Celebrating Tag Heuer’s motorsport heritage, these watches ooze energy and excitement. Retailing at £1,500 to £1,700, they offer a relatively accessible entry to a bonafide luxury brand.

Under £5,000 + – Longines Legend Diver 39mm

(Image credit: Longines)

Case diameter: 39mm | Lug to lug distance: 47mm | Movement: Automatic Accuracy: -4/+6 seconds per day

While some dive watches can be dressed up, few can legitimately be considered dress watches in their own right. The Longines Legend Diver 39mm is one such outlier.

With 300m of water resistance, it has a professional level of functionality and robustness, yet its elegant design, particularly when set on a jubilee-style bracelet, makes it perfectly acceptable to wear with a suit. The orange, green and white-dial variants are great summer choices.

This is a COSC-certified chronometer with excellent accuracy and a 72-hour power reserve. The dateless dial satisfies the symmetry nerds and for the price (£2,000-£3,000), you will be hard pressed to find anything better.