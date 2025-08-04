Omega x Swatch tap up Snoopy for one of the most limited watches of the year

Omega and Swatch, the dynamic duo of timekeeping, are back at it again, proving that even in the vastness of space, there’s always room for a chuckle and a very limited-edition watch featuring Snoopy. Their latest cosmic caper, the MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase in Moonshine Gold, is set to launch faster than a rocket-powered beagle on the 9th of August, perfectly timed with the full Sturgeon Moon.

This isn’t just any watch; it’s a tiny, wearable universe encased in a 42mm navy Bioceramic body. But the real star of this show isn’t the luminous markers or the sleek design – it’s the dual complication layout, an intelligent feature that will no doubt spark conversation with everyone who sees it.

At 2 o’clock, you’ll find a moonphase indicator, twinkling with Omega’s proprietary Moonshine Gold. And at 10 o’clock, the pièce de résistance: an earthphase display, showing us Earth as seen from the Moon.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch)

Snoopy and Woodstock, those inseparable cosmic adventurers, are depicted beneath the earthphase, gazing skyward, no doubt contemplating the mysteries of the universe. And for those with a keen eye (and a UV light), a hidden quote from a 1969 Peanuts comic strip awaits discovery. We won’t spoil it, but it's a classy touch.

Underneath all that witty charm, a quartz movement diligently orchestrates both complications on a 29.5-day cycle, moving in opposite directions. It’s a clever twist on traditional celestial timekeeping, reminding us that sometimes, the best way forward is backwards.

A navy rubber strap, complete with velcro closure, enhances the deep-space aesthetic. In a touch that’s either incredibly thoughtful or just plain adorable, the battery cover features an Earth-inspired graphic.

The navy Bioceramic case, crown, and pushers are paired with a matching rubber strap, creating a cohesive deep-space vibe. The hour markers are coated in Grade A Super-LumiNova – because glowing green in the dark a timeless look.

The earth phase indicator boasts oceans that glow blue under UV light, making your wrist a miniature planetarium. And the moon phase indicator features two radiant full moons, both coated in Moonshine Gold. One is undeniably Snoopy-esque, while the other sports a net-like pattern, a playful nod to the Sturgeon Moon.

Now, for the slightly less fun part: the release strategy. Much like all previous Moonshine Gold editions, this cosmic marvel will be exclusively available in select Swatch stores for one day only on the 9th of August, retailing for $380. It’s limited to one per person, per store.

This strategy, while undoubtedly a masterclass in generating fervent queues and FOMO, feels like it will exclude plenty of die-hard Snoopy fans. The stores stocking the watch are also incredibly select, with this looking as though it will be an exclusively US launch, so no luck for anyone who’s based in the UK — you'll have to keep an eye out for aftermarket sales, or call up a stateside buddy to get queuing for you.