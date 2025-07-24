The most colourful watch of the summer might be as hard to find as British sunshine

London's avant-garde watchmaker, Mr Jones Watches, has once again shattered horological norms with its latest creation, The Odyssey. This isn't just a timepiece; it's a vibrant philosophical statement designed by the visionary Edward Carvalho-Monaghan, challenging the very essence of how we perceive and track the passage of time.

Carvalho-Monaghan, also the creative force behind Mr Jones’s acclaimed The Indefatigable Sphinx, candidly stated, "There’s never enough time in the day to worry about keeping track of hours…Months and years are the appropriate planning horizon."

This unconventional philosophy has birthed a watch that boldly prioritises the date, relegating precise seconds to a playful afterthought - something I’m sure will go down well with your manager.

True to the Mr Jones Watches ethos, The Odyssey is a veritable explosion of colour. The dial, date ring, underside of the sapphire crystal, and even the rotor of the automatic movement have been drenched in a chromatic symphony. The result is a dynamic, layered composition that constantly shifts and evolves as time progresses.

Despite the visual swagger, the watch remains surprisingly legible. Slender black pointers discreetly indicate hours and minutes, offering a subtle nod to traditional timekeeping. A dramatic white lightning bolt serves as the second hand – a whimsical touch for those who might still be attempting to count every tick.

However, the date undeniably commands attention. Displayed in bold red digits against a vibrant yellow wheel, it offers a refreshing perspective by showcasing more than a full week of dates, extending into both the past and future. This serves as a gentle, yet profound, reminder from Carvalho-Monaghan to embrace the big picture.

The Odyssey, priced at £695, will sadly be a rare item, limited to a mere 50 pieces. Its rapid disappearance from the market leaves many hoping for a future limited release from Mr Jones Watches, eager for another opportunity to strap on a timepiece that encourages deep reflection and a healthy disregard for the minutiae of seconds.