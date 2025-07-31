Q Timex 1975 Enigma watch is a gravity-defying nod to a 1970s space-age obsession

Timex, a titan in the watchmaking world, has just unveiled its latest retro masterpiece: the Q Timex 1975 Enigma. This reissue is a direct nod to the 70s, encapsulating the era's unique style and enigmatic charm.

Following last year's Enigma revival, Timex doubles down on the mystery with new models housed in a 37mm elongated cushion-shaped steel case. Available in black and green, these watches feature hands so tonally matched to their dials that they almost disappear, creating a subtle, camouflaged effect. Although, this is nicely contrasted by the partially white-dipped tips.

A matching dot on the underside of the domed acrylic crystal cleverly conceals the central post, making the hands appear to float freely. This design element is a "playful nod to post-Space Age design ingenuity," evoking the imaginative spirit of the 70s.

Powering this horological illusion is a reliable quartz movement, which also manages a day-date complication at 3 o'clock. Each piece comes with a matching fabric strap, offering a casual, utilitarian feel. For those seeking a touch more sophistication, a leather strap option is available for the black dial model.

Priced at £155, all variants of the Q Timex 1975 Enigma are available exclusively via Timex's webstore. This release celebrates the 1970s, an era defined by upheaval and pushing boundaries of style, and continues the Q collection's tradition of commemorating historical models with a focus on "mystery."

The Q Timex collection, known for its delightfully erratic and inconsistent design language, embraces historical models. This particular piece is a tribute to a watch so clever, it made its hands disappear! Well, not disappear, but a cunning black dot on the crystal's underside pulled off the ultimate magic trick, making the hands appear to defy gravity and float around the dial.

Despite its enigmatic design, the watch remains practical with its day-date complication. It boasts a 37mm stainless steel case, offering high resistance to scratches and wear. The strap, made of vegan leather, fits a range of wrist sizes (150mm-205mm). With a quartz analogue movement and 50-meter water resistance, it's suitable for light swimming, though Timex advises against snorkelling or diving.